Annual Streaky Bay Bowling Club Pairs Skins results

A full field of 32 teams again vied for substantial Skins prize money at Streaky Bay on Sunday. Visitors from Halls Head (WA), Kangaroo Island, Holdfast Bay, Pt. Lincoln, Cummins, Wudinna, Minnipa, Wirrulla and Ceduna joined a few local teams. Excellent weather assisted and many great bowls ensued. After 3 x 10 ends of 2x2x2x2 bowls Pairs the teams were ranked from 1-32.
All teams then played a 5 end Skins with 1 V 2, 3 V 4, #1 V 32 etc. Skins prize money of $120 end for 1 V 2, $80 end for 3 V 4 and staggered then down to 31 V 32 for $15 an end.
Some teams may not have won any money but others were smiling broadly.
Top team was Chris Kenny and Darren Walker with $480, who played Bill Edwards and Terry Patterson $120. Joe and Spog Blacker clean swept their opponents Leigh McCarten and Bruce Walter and won all the $400 on offer.
Presentations were made and thank you's given to those involved in a very successful Sid Sparks Electrical, Wrigley's Carpet and Vinyl, Streaky Bay Hotel, Doi's Apartments Pairs Skins. This was followed by a fantastic fish tea, ably prepared by Gazza and donated by Streaky Bay Marine Products.
