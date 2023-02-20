Port Lincoln Times

Annual Streaky Bay Bowling Club Pairs Skins results

February 20 2023
A full field of 32 teams again vied for substantial Skins prize money at Streaky Bay on Sunday. Visitors from Halls Head (WA), Kangaroo Island, Holdfast Bay, Pt. Lincoln, Cummins, Wudinna, Minnipa, Wirrulla and Ceduna joined a few local teams. Excellent weather assisted and many great bowls ensued. After 3 x 10 ends of 2x2x2x2 bowls Pairs the teams were ranked from 1-32.

