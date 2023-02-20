Strong numbers for Port Lincoln golf

February 18
Port Lincoln Boat Supplies sponsored Saturday's Par competition. There were 101 Men and 16 Women, with six visitors from Hunter Valley, Coffin Bay, Future and Black Springs Golf Clubs.
With a score of 3 up, Josh Hausler won A Grade from Brian Henson +2. John Cheriton had the score of the day with an impressive 6 up, well ahead of runner-up Graeme Parker on +2. Kym Hosking won C Grade with +2 from visitor Gary Curtis +1.
Then came Peter Fare, Luke Gardner and visitor Tyron George with plus 2 and a host of players on plus one - Gavin Cheriton, Bill Healey, Brenton Lees, Matt Molloy and Rick Kolega.
Kaye Jaensch won the Ladies' Division with +3 from Michelle Smith on plus 2.
NTP Winners were James Blewit, Warren Rosman, Tyron George, Dan Townsend, Luke Gardner and Peter Fare. One three par-three birdies were scored, by Mike Freeman, Brenton George and Luke Murray.
Friday February 17
A fantastic turnout on a cool windy night for round 6 last week. 16 Teams consisting of 64 "golfers" were able to battle the conditions to post some very impressive scores.
**SAVE THE DATE**
Round 8 - Friday 24th February, 2023
This will be our end of season Free BBQ. If you played before Christmas but have not made it out this year make sure you get out for at least 1 round this season. This BBQ is to thank all and everyone that has played this year and last.
Best scores of the night
BIRDIES 'N' BEERS - NETT 54.750
TEACH ME HOW TO BIRDIE - NETT 55.000
SMOKIN' EAGLES - NETT 55.625
FAIRWAY TO HEAVEN - NETT 55.800
HOW DO YOU SPELL MATE.... - NETT 57.000
February 16
With scorching weather predicted on Thursday, the competition was restricted to nine holes in the morning - some played 18 holes and some went home or didn't turn up! The winners were Kaye Jaensch with 18 points and Ally Russell with 16. Gail Watherston was NTP on the ninth hole.
February 15
A warmer day probably restricted numbers to 57 players in Wednesday's Men's competition; there were five visitors, from Ramah, Coffin Bay, Stansbury and Black Springs Clubs, and CPH Accounting sponsored the day.
Andrew Fraser continued his good form, winning A Grade with the score of the day - 41 points - from Ben Sellen 36. B Grade went to Kris Bunder with 40 from Bob Ford 36, and Mark Rowett won C Grade with 38 from Robert Fox 33. Rundowns went to Scott Lombe and Mark Cooper on 36, Dan Brown and Robert Proude on 35 and Boris Kovacic on 33.
There were two eagles on par-five holes; Boyd McCurry on the 7 th hole and Dan Townsend on the 13th .
NTP Winners were Warren Rosman, Mark Rowett (twice), Scott Lombe (twice) and visitor Damian Lehmann.
Only three par-three birdies were scored, by Daryl Evans, Damina Lehmann and Kris Bunder.
February 14
Only nine players, but some good scores from the Tuesday Twilight 10-hole Stableford competition. Ryan Lack scored 23 points, Fred Tammist 22 and Josh Hausler 21.
February 12
Sunday's Mixed Stableford event fielded 22 players, with Jack Shanley winning with 40 points from Jason Verhees 37; then came Graeme Parker on 37 and Cindy Carr with 35.
The day was sponsored by CPH Accounting and there was one visitor, from Karatha GC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.