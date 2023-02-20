Ray Henderson joins Yumbah to oversee onshore abalone farms

Yumbah Aquaculture has appointed Ray Henderson as head of abalone operations for its four onshore abalone farms across Australia.
He will oversee Yumbah's farms at Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln in South Australia, Narrawong on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria and Bicheno, Tasmania.
While his sphere of expertise is widespread, abalone farming has been the foundation of Mr Henderson's 20-year aquaculture career that has spanned South Africa, Chile and Australia.
As one of the key leaders working with I&J and Viking Aquaculture, he played an integral role in establishing a multi-site abalone operation.
Mr Henderson moved back to Australia in 2020 to join Sea Forest in Tasmania, followed by a role at Harvest Road in West Australia.
Yumbah chief executive David Wood said a global talent search identified Mr Henderson as the lead candidate for the role.
