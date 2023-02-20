Port Lincoln Times

Ray Henderson joins Yumbah to oversee onshore abalone farms

Updated February 20 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:18pm
Ray Henderson is Yumbah Aquaculture's head of abalone operations for its four onshore abalone farms across Australia, including in Port Lincoln. Picture supplied.

Yumbah Aquaculture has appointed Ray Henderson as head of abalone operations for its four onshore abalone farms across Australia.

