Leadership scholarships available through grant program

A regional organisation is offering leadership development opportunities to Eyre Peninsula locals who want to make a difference in their communities.
Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula (RDAEP) together with Champions Academy is offering leadership course scholarships for learning experiences that would normally cost about $5,000.
"If you are passionate about your local organisations, want to build a strong and resilient community or are looking for ways to help your group's long-term success, this program is for you," a statement from RDAEP said.
Over a six-month period, participants will work with leading mentors and coaches to learn more about personal development and leadership. Over the course of three 'retreat-style' residential programs, participants would have a chance to:
Each two-day residential will be hosted in a different location across Eyre Peninsula, two months apart.
Dates for the courses are still being finalised but sessions are expected to be held in late March or early April, June and August. Anyone aged 18 or older and residing on the Eyre Peninsula is eligible to apply.
Scholarships are being offered to a limited number applicants through funding from Primary Industries and Regions SA. It is expected that successful applicants contribute a small amount to demonstrate their commitment to the program.
Expressions of interest are open until February 26. To learn more, see:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.