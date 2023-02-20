District Council of Lower Eyre has proposed to create a formalised vehicle access at the northern point of the coastal reserve along North Shields Beach.
Council mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said this would be under council care and control and where the 'No Vehicle on the beach' limit is terminated.
Cr Quigley said staff had liaised with Coast Protection Board and the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board to look at alternative sites as well.
She said council had to close a 900 metre section of North Shields Beach to vehicles in December 2020 due to community safety concerns.
"Council had heard multiple concerns from beachgoers over many years regarding vehicles being in close proximity of families using the section of residential beach north of the boat ramp," Cr Quigley said.
"Council resolved to pursue closing the beach to vehicles in, and adjacent to, the coastal reserve under its control."
Cr Quigley said the remainder of the beach was adjacent to the coastal reserve managed by the Minister for Environment.
She said council had done a survey of residents of North Shields in 2019 as it had heard multiple concerns around the close proximity to families and vehicles.
"With additional concerns for safety of the original concept and the need to modify the original design, a specialised coastal engineering firm was engaged to review the design in terms of safety, location and address Coast Protection Board concerns," Cr Quigley said.
"A Beach Management Plan was also required as part of getting Development Approval (DA)."
Cr Quigley said the new design of the entrance point consists of a Y form access over the dune crest with one leg being a two way, and the other two legs creating an in and out," Cr Quigley said.
"A give-way system will operate with appropriate sightlines."
Cr Quigley said the design had incorporated a geoweb system over the dune and a robust faun track in the challenging beach conditions.
She said council anticipate it should be able to resist storms that are expected to become more frequent with calculated sea level rises.
"Council feedback shows that it will mostly be used by locals that know and understand conditions. People unfamiliar with conditions can get into difficulties on the narrow beach," Cr Quigley said..
"The area is under Native Title, so council has decided to refer concept designs of a new North Shields Beach Access to the Crown Lands Office who in turn will get advice from the Crown Solicitors to determine what approvals are required."
Cr Quigley said if this approval is received, a report will go back to council for further consideration.
"The final design is required to determine the extent of Native Vegetation (NV) disturbance and a variation to the existing Native Vegetation approval would then be sought," Cr Quigley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.