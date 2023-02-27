Port Lincoln Times

Breast Cancer Network Australia to run forum in Port Lincoln and connect with community

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 9:30am
The Breast Cancer Network will hold a forum in the Port Lincoln Hotel function room early next month where medical experts will pass on information to attendees around the latest in breast cancer treatment. Picture supplied.

Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) will be in Port Lincoln next week to provide support to local people diagnosed and living with breast cancer.

