Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) will be in Port Lincoln next week to provide support to local people diagnosed and living with breast cancer.
BCNA's Director of Policy, Advocacy and Support Services, Vicki Durston, said the network's Living well with breast cancer Information Forum will be a great opportunity for attendees to hear from experts about the latest in breast cancer treatment and care.
"Our focus this year is rural and regional locations of Australia and Port Lincoln is the first of seven towns that we are going to be travelling to," Ms Durston said.
The forum will be held in the Port Lincoln Hotel function room on March 7 at 9.00am for a 9:30am start, and it will run until 3:00pm. Attendees will receive light refreshments on arrival and a light lunch will be provided.
Ms Durston said attendees will also hear from experts about the physical and emotional impacts of breast cancer and be provided with some strategies to support them while undergoing treatment.
"The last time BCNA visited Port Lincoln was in 2017, so this forum is also a great opportunity to connect with others," Ms Durston said.
Ms Durston said would be important for the network to connect people in different regions to local services available to them when they are diagnosed and beginning breast cancer treatment.
"For example, there may be local breast cancer support groups or health and wellbeing services that people with breast cancer who are living in and around Port Lincoln may not know about," she said.
"These forums are a great way to not only tell local people what support services we offer at BCNA, but to invite local support services along so they can let people know what is available locally."
Ms Durston said the network would be taking the opportunity at the forum to listen to locals discuss the impact breast cancer has on people in regional communities and the challenges people are experiencing.
"Some of the issues faced by people with breast cancer in regional and rural Australia include travelling long distances for treatment, which could be expensive and, in some cases, lead to extra accommodation costs, childcare costs and missed work," Ms Durston said.
"Our regional forums can be a great way for people to find out about local support services or groups that many be able to help in these situations."
In its 25th year, Ms Durston said BCNA has been a "strong" and "powerful" advocate for better equity and access to care for people with breast cancer across Australia.
BCNA has noted it has 300 people from the Port Lincoln area who have engaged with them following a diagnosis, and they would love to see more people register to attend the forum.
"We are really looking forward to coming to Port Lincoln and inviting you to be part of the conversation about breast cancer advocacy, connecting with you in person and telling you about how representing the voices of people affected by breast cancer is central to everything we do," Ms Durston said.
Anyone wanting to attend BCNA's Living Well Information Forum can register here: https://www.bcna.org.au/news-events/events/information-forums/port-lincoln-information-forum/ Walk ins are also welcome.
