Police are preparing a report for the coroner after a man in his 60s died following a boating accident during the first day of the Lincoln Week Regatta.
Emergency services were called to a boat ramp near S Quay Boulevard just after 11am on Monday February 20 as the man fell off the boat and was retrieved unconscious from the water.
Police have stated crew members and paramedics worked on the man at the scene could not be revived, and that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the his death.
Port Lincoln Yacht Club Lincoln Week Regatta Chairman, Steve Kemp made and statement, and said that event and race management teams for the Lincoln Week Regatta had met today following the incident.
"In the incident, the sailor was injured and fell from the yacht into the water, triggering a rapid response from the crew and race management to recover the sailor as quickly as possible," Mr Kemp said.
"The sailor was attended to by crew from the yacht, who entered the water to support the sailor."
Mr Kemp said a may-day radio call from the yacht was received by race management and a nearby sailing club powerboat, manned by trained volunteers, was despatched to recover the sailors in the water and provide immediate first aid and support.
"Triple Zero was also called - once aboard the rescue craft, CPR was performed by the crew member who was with the person in the water, while the rescue craft travelled back to the marina," Mr Kemp said.
"A defibrillator was also used while traveling back to the marina."
Mr Kemp stated an SA Ambulance Service vehicle arrived at the marina as the rescue craft brought the sailor to the nearest pontoon.
"The SA Ambulance officers then took responsibility of the incident from that point forward," Mr Kemp said.
"The Port Lincoln Yacht Club is deeply saddened by this news and is offering every possible support to our sailors, the crew of the yacht involved, our competitors, our volunteers and our staff."
Mr Kemp said the offer our deepest condolences to the family of the sailor at this difficult time.
No further comment will be made by the Port Lincoln Yacht Club at this time, out of respect for the family.
A spokesperson from the event's media team said the race committee was currently working through how the next few days will look and they will be briefing competitors tomorrow morning.
