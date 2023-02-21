Port Lincoln Times

Bushfires lapped at family's Port Lincoln home

By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 2:00pm
Fires came within metres of the Freeman family home. Left to right, 12-month-old Dolly Sumner, Rohan Freeman, Kayus Freeman, Indie Winters, and Bree Freeman holding Hope Sumner. The family stands with the scorched landscape behind them. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

A young family has told of their evacuation and the near loss of their house when bushfires barrelled through the outskirts of Port Lincoln last week, while an electricity grid equipment failure had again emerged as the likely cause of ignition.

