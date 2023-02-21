A young family has told of their evacuation and the near loss of their house when bushfires barrelled through the outskirts of Port Lincoln last week, while an electricity grid equipment failure had again emerged as the likely cause of ignition.
Flames came within metres of the Freeman family's home on Stamford Drive after suspected faulty SA Power Networks infrastructure started bushfires north of the property on Thursday, February 16.
"I was inside with the babies. I looked outside and it was windy, but the skies were blue," Bree Freeman said.
"I thought, I'm going to lay down with the little one because I wasn't feeling well."
"The there was this beep beep beep. It was the next door neighbour. He said 'Bree there's a fire you've got to get out!'"
Forty degree weather and hot winds from the northwest carried fires southeast towards Proper Bay. Around 143 hectares burned, impacting about 23 structures, mostly sheds and cars. At least one house has been reported destroyed. The city rubbish dump was badly damaged and some businesses on Pine Freezers Road were also impacted.
On Friday Country Fire Service said Chief Officer Brett Loughlin said faulty power infrastructure had been responsible for starting the fire.
An SA Power Networks spokesperson said the infrastructure suspected to be involved had not been part of upgrades carried out in 2020.
"SA Power Networks is undertaking a detailed investigation into the cause of the power outage that occurred at about the same time as the fire start. We will co-operate with the Office of the Technical Regulator in its investigation," they said.
A faulty transformer is believed to have started a similar fire near Proper Bay in 2009. In that blaze 252 hectares burned and 12 homes were lost. The town dump and industrial facilities around it were also damaged.
Given the Port Lincoln's track record of fires started by electrical faults, it was frustrating to hear the same thing had happened again, Mrs Freeman said.
"That was annoying, because with the history we have here. I know how much power costs, you'd think that you'd have your transformers and things like that all up to date," she said.
"Yeah, I was pissed."
A lucky escape
Fires on Thursday travelled quickly on gusty winds, leaving locals in its path with little time to evacuate.
"It took us about three minutes. I told my son to put the babies in capsules and put them in the car," Mrs Freeman said.
After three minutes, the situation at Bree Freeman's house became more serious.
"As I turned around, it just went dark. Smoke just engulfed the house," she said.
Fire neared the back fence and began whipping into the garage which was under renovation, lapping unprotected timber framework.
"I was never scared, but I was sad. I thought my house was going to go," Mrs Freeman said.
Mrs Freeman, her 15-year-old son and two infant foster children evacuated a safe distance to a relative's house. Then she said, "We did what everyone does, we came back to watch our house burn down."
Fire crews responded. From a vantage on Grantala Road Mrs Freeman watched them fight to save her family home.
"I reckon from me getting out, I reckon it would have been about eight minutes before the firies, two CFS came up. There was no one in the air at this stage. So in that time, I just went, 'there's no way they're saving our house,'" she said.
"It was black smoke. I don't know how they saw anything, but that's what they do."
"It would have been about 12 minutes before an air bomber drop flew over. They are short times but they feel so long in that situation."
Fire crews fought the blaze for 20 minutes and saved the house.
"Firefighters are amazing. We know how amazing they are because we're so used to it unfortunately here in Lincoln. But to watch them so up close and personal was eye opening for me," Mrs Freeman said.
"These men and women that work for the CFS are just heroes."
When the family returned home Thursday night they found the fires had come so close the heat had exploded cans of paint in the garage, and charred the garden in their enclosed courtyard.
"Because the house was engulfed it stinks of smoke. We've had to ditch all the girls beddings and stuff, and because the dump was on fire it was toxic," Mrs Freeman said.
"At first I wasn't using the nicest language and I was saying 'well the power company can pay for it, not our bloody insurance!'"
