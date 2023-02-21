Port Lincoln Tennis Association is gearing up for a big tournament for both juniors and seniors on March 4 and 5.
Entries are coming in from all over our region. With over $2500 in cash and prizes up for grabs, make sure you enter online before the closing date of February 27, 2023.
For junior players, spots in the Eyre Peninsula Foundation Cup team are up for grabs. Participation is one of the criteria to be selected in the team. Head to PLTA Facebook page and group for details on how to enter
The hot weather rule was implemented on Thursday night for the juniors meaning both teams got a point each. With more hot weather on the cards this week team managers and captains will be informed if matches need to be cancelled
Friday night mixed competition
Yumbah Aquaculture 9 sets 75 games defeated SportsPower 7 sets 67 games
In a match between the top two teams this game was guaranteed to be a must-watch showdown.
In the doubles Jack Bradford and Greg Rowley got the show rolling with the first set on the board for SportsPower. This was backed up by Cori Shillabeer and Toni Haddow who were too experienced for their opponents.
Yumbah Aquaculture hit back with a solid performance by Nathan Beljon and Kane Taylor to peg back a set. When Emily Rowe and Rosi Hogben, who was a much welcomed sight on the tennis courts, won their match the scores were level.
In the singles Rowley, Cocks and Shillabeer put in strong performance by playing smart tennis to add to SportsPower tally.
Yumbah Aquaculture worked hard in this round with wins to Rowe, Polkinghorne, Hogben and when Stephen Wilkins won his match in the tiebreak their team had taken the advantage going into the mixed doubles.
Shillabeer and McCurry tried to keep their team in the hunt, stepping up when the match got tight but it was the tiebreak king Stephen Wilkins and his partner Emily Rowe that won their match in yet another tiebreak to get their team Yumbah Aquaculture home.
The win nets much needed points at the business end of the season. With only three rounds to go before finals action every match and every set will count in the coming weeks.
Best Players Cori Shillabeer and Rosi Hogben
Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 10 sets 81 games defeated Bendigo Bank 6 sets 53 games
Best Players Charlotte Nicholls and Alex Glass
Men's Monday Night
Betta Home Living 4 sets 32games defeated Eyre Trading 2 sets 32 games
Best Player Boyd McCurry
The Fresh Fish Place 4 sets 30 games defeated Terry White Chemmart 2 sets 21 games
Best Player Matt Keatley
Eyre Eye Centre 6 sets 37 games defeated EP Seafoods 0 set 10 games
Best Player Dylan Giesberts
Junior Competition
Djokovic 8 sets 54 games defeated Alcott 4 sets 46 games
McDonalds Best player Sibeal Hopkins
DeMinaur 8 sets 56 games defeated Federer 4 sets 44 games
McDonalds Cooper Puckridge
