West Coast
We haven't had any reports from the far West Coast this week but there should still be the odd mulloway kicking around as well as gummy sharks and school salmon. Fowlers Jetty has been producing some big tommies, gar and snook during the night.
Most of the surf beaches from Point Brown through to Elliston and Sheringa have been producing some decent salmon on bait and on metals. Tuna are still in good numbers around Scales Bay, Elliston, and Streaky Bay when the weather allows.
Coffin Bay
Offshore the tuna fishing has been fantastic with most boaties getting their bag or a few fish every trip. The hummocks, Rocky Island, Greenly Island all the way through to Krause Rocks has been reliable for tuna most days.
There has been plenty of tuna around reef head, but they seem a lot flightier than the ones further offshore. Plenty of small rat kingfish continue to be caught around the islands and offshore reefs. The odd samson fish has been caught also but they seem few and far between.
Farm Beach is still producing well for whiting on the high tide around the fence line and further down towards Frenchman's.
Gummy sharks have been caught while whiting fishing off farm beach and inside coffin bay, so it always pays off to have a bigger bait out. Inside the bay the whiting are still hit and miss for size. Plenty of big garfish and snook have been landed along the ledge and inside Dutton Bay.
Port Lincoln
Squid fishing has gotten better and better over the last 2 months with number and sizes increasing. The North Shore has been consistent for squid most mornings and afternoons as well as Murry's Point and Kangaroo Reef.
Whiting have been hard to find in the bay but there has been the odd report of a few boaties bagging out late afternoon down Proper Bay. Garfish are in good numbers around most sheltered bays and beaches.
The best reports have come from around Murry's point, gun club beach and Louth jetty. Blue swimmer crabs are now in full swing with most people getting a decent feed. Proper Bay, Spalding Cove, North Shore and Louth Bay have all had good reports of crabs in those areas.
Down the passage whiting fishing has been good around Taylors Landing and Thistle Island with fish up to 48cm being landed. Offshore there is still plenty of tuna around Thistle, Low Rocks, Williams Island, and the Cabbage Patch.
Nannygai, morwong, and big trevally have also been caught on the offshore reefs and lumps the past week.
Tumby Bay
Whiting fishing out the groups has been very good with most boaties getting a bag of fish before lunch time. Their has also been a few reports of tuna around the bottom of the groups and few fish coming up to the boats while whiting fishing so it pays to have rod rigged with a lure.
Squid are still slow with the odd one getting caught here and their but there is still enough around to get a feed. Around the island and inside the bay whiting continues to get caught up along the sandhills and ski beach as well as around beach towards second creek.
There has also been some big gar caught land based off Second Creek and Ski Beach.
Port Neill
Yellowfin whiting seem to be in good numbers around the sheltered of Port Neill with anglers catching them on bait as well as surface lures and poppers. The Daiwa slipper dog has been the most productive lure.
Boaties are still getting whiting and squid in good number not far from the boat ramp in the deeper water and further up the coast towards Arno Bay.
Some good sized squid have been caught off the jetty and rocks late in the arvo and also some good size garfish and tommies on dusk.
