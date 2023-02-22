Extreme heatwave warning issued for Lower Eyre Peninsula

Staying indoors is the coolest option. If you want to exercise, scale back your routine or restrict your activities to early morning or in the evening when it is cooler.

It is important to drink plenty of water, but if you are taking any prescribed medicines, check with your doctor for any additional advice.

Do you use public transport? Plan ahead to avoid travelling in the heat if at all possible, keep to shaded areas while waiting for buses, trains or trams, drink plenty of water and give consideration to vulnerable passengers including the elderly.

Hot weather places significant demand on the electricity system, because of both higher demand and its effect on generators and transmission lines. Be prepared for outages by keeping your mobile phone charged and make sure you have some ice, a torch and a battery powered radio for emergency information.