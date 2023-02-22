Port Lincoln Times

Extreme heatwave warning issued for Lower Eyre Peninsula

By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:14pm
The BOM wind forecast for Thursday, 23 February. The SES has issues an Extreme Heatwave Warning for the Lower Eyre Peninsula across Thursday. Picture from BOM website.

The State Emergency Service has issued an Extreme Heatwave Warning for the Lower Eyre Peninsula, as high temperatures grip much of the state.

