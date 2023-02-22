Extreme heatwave warning issued for Lower Eyre Peninsula

The State Emergency Service has issued an Extreme Heatwave Warning for the Lower Eyre Peninsula, as high temperatures grip much of the state.
The warning is effective for the 24-hour period of Thursday, February 23. It comes into effect at midnight tonight (Wednesday).
"An Extreme Heatwave is very dangerous. When we experience unusually high night and daytime temperatures, over several days, there is no chance for your body to recover," an SES statement said.
"This is dangerous for anyone who does not take precautions to keep cool, even those who are healthy. People who work or exercise outdoors are particularly at risk."
"The reliability of infrastructure, like power and transport, can also be affected."
The BOM describes for the forecast for the Lower EP on Thursday as "Mostly sunny. Winds east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h tending north to northeasterly 25 to 40 km/h early in the morning then tending east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the evening."
The BOM forecasts Port Lincoln to experience a maximum of 40 degree temperatures on Thursday, with a zero per cent chance of rain and low humidity.
The forecast comes as high temperatures and northwesterly winds fanned bushfires in Port Lincoln last Thursday that consumed 140 hectares and destroyed more than 20 structures, including one home.
The SES has issued the following advice to help beat the heat:
