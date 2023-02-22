House of the Week | Beautiful near-new build

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 6
This spacious, near-new, homely property offers the lifestyle that everyone deserves. With a stunning faade, light-filled throughout, detailed and quality finishes and low-maintenance gardens. This home is sure to attract not only first-home buyers but investors, downsizers and those just looking for a quality easy lifestyle.
This very functional floor plan boasts three bedrooms, a two-way bathroom, and a huge kitchen with an exceptionally generous pantry. There's a light-filled living space with split reverse cycle air conditioning, and Westinghouse kitchen appliances including a four-burner gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, and LED lighting.
Front yard facing alfresco with National Park views, secure and large rear yard with a low maintenance garden. There's a large shed with a 3m roller door, wide side access plus personal access door, concrete slab and powered. Rainwater tanks are plumbed to the house plus mains water to the main suite's ensuite and two-way bathroom. Instantaneous gas hot water.
Built in 2022 is set on a prime allotment of approximately 1005m2, and positioned exceptionally well. Nestled within a quiet court, it's located in a family-friendly area, only a short commute to Port Lincoln's city centre.
