Local winemaker Liz Heidenreich spoke about how she went from being an intensive care nurse in Adelaide, to making a big career change which had lead her to making her own wine under her own label.
Ms Heidenreich said she had been a winemaker for almost 20 years, and before that she had been working as an intensive care nurse for 15 years.
She had reached a senior level as a nurse before the career change at The Royal Adelaide and different ICUs.
She said she still enjoyed nursing, but decided to go back to university in 2002 to study Oeonology and try her hand at a different career.
Ms Heidenreich said she continued to work as a nurse while studying, and gained more experience in winemaking in McLaren Vale.
She said winemaking ran in her family, as her great grandfather took over a vineyard in Barossa Valley in 1936 on a property called Vinevale where she still sources her grapes from today.
"Vinevale is an old quite famous part of the Barossa Valley floor between Tanunda and Anguston," Ms Heidenreich said.
She said she worked in the Barossa where her uncles had taken over to kick start her winemaking career, and her cousin has since taken ownership of the property.
"We are getting up to the third and fourth generation," Ms Heidenreich said.
"I get all my red fruit from that vineyard so it has got great vines being so old and they are very low yielding but they are incredibly high intensive flavor and incredibly well balanced."
Ms Heidenreich said her great great grandfather was a Lutheran minister who came out to the Barossa Valley from Hamburg in 1856 and started the Bethany Parish.
"That is a very old part of the Barossa Valley and so we spent a lot of time there growing up and there are newer areas that are fairly built up," Ms Heidenreich said.
Ms Heidenreich said she soon travelled to Portugal to work as a winemaker for four years.
During her time in Portugal, she said she helped singer Cliff Richard get his winery off the ground. Ms Heidenreich said she is still friends with Mr Richard today.
"That was completed the year I was there and I went to the opening," Ms Heidenreich said.
"He needed staff so I worked for Cliff for the next three years after that in his winery."
She said she returned to South Australia and worked at SevenHill for the next 14 years in the Clare Valley.
Ms Heidenreich said this was when she began making her own wine under her own label, and has since created two reds in the shiraz and ganache, as well as a riesling and a rose.
She said she still lives in Watervale in the Clare Valley and switches between there and her role at Peter Teakle Wines in Port Lincoln, which she has had since 2019.
Ms Heidenreich said she had been in her winemaking role with Peter Teakle Wines in Port Lincoln since early 2019.
She said her and her husband David who runs O'Leary Walker wines in Clare Valley, helped Mr Teakle and contractor Kim Clarke build a crushing facility at Peter Teakle.
Ms Heidenreich said Kim Clarke had built it and she and David fitted out the equipment and the design of it, as they began crushing grapes there in February 2020.
She said her and her husband have loved moving between Port Lincoln and Clare Valley, as they have made many friendships in the community.
"David and myself love fishing and we have got a little boat so we are able to do all of that," Ms Heidenreich said.
"But we still have our home in the Clare Valley and I have made my wines there so I have got a perfect combination at this point."
Ms Heidenreich said she was happy to speak to people coming into the winery about the different types of wine she had developed and the process she follows to make wine.
