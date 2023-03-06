Port Lincoln Times

Local winemaker Liz Heidenreich shares family history in winemaking and developing her own label

By Lachlan Smith
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local winemaker at Peter Teakle Wines Liz Heidenreich shared how she went from being an intensive care nurse in Adelaide to making a career change and creating her own wine label. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Local winemaker Liz Heidenreich spoke about how she went from being an intensive care nurse in Adelaide, to making a big career change which had lead her to making her own wine under her own label.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.