Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said she was thankful for all of the community support she and her family received during the bushfires last week.
Ms Mislov said many residents along Proper Bay Road joined her family, with their fire units while their properties were being threatened.
She also reflected on the 2009 bushfires which started in a similar way to the most recent fires as the flames came over the Northside Hill. She said how thankful she was for the community support during that time and following the bushfire as it had affected her family's properties.
Ms Mislov said she had lost her shed, lots of landscaping and fencing. She said her brothers on Bluefin Road were affected in a similar way, but her mother had lost her whole house and other equipment and property.
Ms Mislov said the native vegetation on Northside Hill and at the back of the properties was dense at the time. She said 'Prickly Acacia' was prevalent over Northside Hill, and once it is alight spreads quickly.
At her mother's home, Ms Mislov said the fire embers had torn through the tiles of her roof, then the fires had started in the trusses beneath the tiles, the roof caved in and everything was lost.
"All of us suffered the trauma through that, and it is difficult to explain how you live through a bushfire with the smoke, the ash and the smell," Ms Mislov said.
"My mother is a very tough cookie, she stoically soldiered on and rebuilt following 2009, exactly in the same place, using existing footings and concrete pad."
Ms Mislov said her mother loves her new home and her family do not want to live anywhere else, although they would like to continue to manage the native vegetation in their area to reduce the risk of heavy bushfires affecting their properties.
"It was a really hard time for everybody in 2009, my brother took almost a year off work to help out with the family business because we had lost equipment and the cleanup was enormous," Ms Mislov said.
"All of our telephone lines melted, so we no longer had access to landlines. We had to replace all of the water piping, which was also fire impacted."
She said residents from Proper Bay Road came out to the fires last week with their fire units and were standing with her and her family in solidarity waiting for the worst.
"Although incredibly frightening, it gives us a sense of relief that we are all in this together," Ms Mislov said. "I cannot thank them enough."
Ms Mislov said she saw one of her brother's friends rescued a koala which was stuck in a fence while the fires were ensuing.
"Dense native vegetation on fire, causes the loss of much wildlife and fauna. He rescued the koala with a blanket, and released it into gumtrees on my property," Ms Mislov said.
"It is just those small kind acts, like standing with us and others impacted by fire, or rescuing wildlife, that make a community whole."
Ms Mislov said her daughter Johana Page wrote a song called 'Smoke' which was based on what her family went through in the 2009 bushfires which was released in 2021.
"She has done a good job of putting imagery and news stories from the day, with the music video... it shows my mother picking through things on the property and the song is really beautiful," Ms Mislov said.
"My mother is always the first to smell smoke, and the song is about her, and the loss she suffered on that day, which was also the first anniversary of her husband Marko's death."
The track is on Youtube, and was released on the El' Devi album 'Once upon a Gallow'.
Ms Mislov said the family are very grateful to all the emergency services, and in particular the Black Hawk helicopter, that made a real difference to the fire fighting effort.
