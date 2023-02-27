Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov thankful for community support while reflecting on 2009 bushfires

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:40am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said she was thankful for all the community support she and her family received while reflecting on the 2009 bushfires. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said she was thankful for all of the community support she and her family received during the bushfires last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.