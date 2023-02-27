City of Port Lincoln Council has released a new video campaign to promote everything the city has to offer.
The video campaign has been labelled 'Port Lincoln Chooses You!,' and it comes after Port Lincoln was named third most welcoming city in Australia through accommodation platform Booking.com.
This campaign as aimed to display what Port Lincoln has to offer and to attract new residents and workforce to the city.
Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said the Southern Eyre Peninsula had an "incredible" natural environment, with amazing people and culture.
"Although we need more talented people to come to Port Lincoln to help us achieve our future vision for the community," said Ms Mislov.
Council chief executive, Matthew Morgan said during the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses had struggled to attract workers through a combination of increased domestic tourism with decreased migrant and transitional workforce creating "unusual" challenges for the business community.
Mr Morgan said these businesses had "huge" opportunities ahead of them, if they can secure talent.
"Unlike much of the rest of Australia, in recent months, property prices continue to rise in Port Lincoln, demand for housing is increasing and with that our businesses need employees," Mr Morgan said.
"As a community we also need new businesses and trades to come and setup shop here on the Southern Eyre Peninsula - the potential here is untapped."
For more information visit: Careers and Employment - www.portlincoln.sa.gov.au/notice-board/employment Visitor Information - portlincoln.com.au Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula - www.rdaep.org.au
