Council promote city through new 'Port Lincoln Chooses You!' video campaign

Updated February 28 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 9:30am
Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov - City of Port Lincoln Council has released a new video campaign called 'Port Lincoln Chooses You!' to promote everything the city has to offer. Picture Lachlan Smith.

City of Port Lincoln Council has released a new video campaign to promote everything the city has to offer.

Local News

