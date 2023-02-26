What's good for the goose is good for the gander

Stringent policies are being followed under the Local Government Act regarding late declaration of donation returns' forms.
It has resulted in 45 councillors and three mayors being stood down from their positions for late return of the gift-disclosure forms after the 2022 local government elections.
As Local Government Minister Geoff Brock said, the declarations were non-negotiable and were required by law.
But reports are now emerging of possible computer problems involving the Electoral Commission of South Australia and the portal for the forms.
Local Government Association president and Kimba Mayor Dean Johnson even hinted at a "breakdown" in the system.
Does this mean that some, or many, or all of those caught up in the non-disclosure web have been the victims of a glitch?
Just as the letter of the law has been brought town on these hapless local government members, so too must accountability be paramount regarding fault for the non-disclosures.
What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
We await possible admission of mistakes from those responsible for conducting the elections and maintaining the probity of the candidates.
The sword that cuts the cloth must also be sheathed so that there is no repeat of this fiasco.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
