This was the last chance for teams to make it into the grand final next week on March 4 to try and take the title home of winners of 2022/23 season.
Grand final games will start with under 16s at 11am, B Grade will commence at 1pm and A Grade will play at 3pm. Make your way up and watch some great softball.
A Grade
Roadrunners def Shields 12-10
Seven innings were to be played, a well fought game by these two sides was a great way to finish the day.
Both sides were hungry for the last spot available in the grand final. Roadies were first to bat, they started with a run of safe outfield hits, a two-bagger to Milly Morton.
A fantastic homerun to youngster Jess Woolford and three-bagger to Brooke Matcham kept Shields fielders on their toes until great infield plays made the outs needed after six run scored.
Shield PJ, Holley Shepperd and Lily Muller all hit safe and helped their team cross three.
Tessa Rusden and Brooke both had a safe hit with two over the plate to stretch the lead; balls in the air were gloved and sent Roadies back into the field.
Shields PJ got on base with an outfield hit but she was left stranded and unable to advance.
Roadies had three quick outs with clean fielding by Shields. Shields managed one in the third with Mel Balek getting on base and working her way around to score.
Jess W and Brooke again had safe hits helping the Roadies side score two. Shield put bat to ball but were not able to convert them to runs.
Although Roadies had three safe hits in the fifth they were all left on base with no more runs added.
Shields Danni Miegel and Lily both had safe hits, young Porscha Shepperd hit a ripper home run and an error made veteran PJ run the diamond to get home adding five to bring the score gap to only one run.
Sixth innings evened the score; Roadies were unable to score Tegan Newman who hit safe to right and Shields Mel hit safe moving around the diamond to score with the help of her team mates.
This was it; each team had one last bat to move into next week's game. Kahsha Judge hit safe and Tessa hammered out a home run allowing two to cross over the plate.
Another two safe hits came from Milly and Jess W but outs were made before they could score.
Shields Liza DelaCruz started with a safe hit followed by team mate PJ but Roadies dug deep and made the outs to take the win in the Grand finale and will play Squaws.
