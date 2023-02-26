Port Lincoln Times

Roadrunners beat Shields in Port Lincoln under 16s softball preliminary final

Updated February 28 2023 - 5:45am, first published February 27 2023 - 10:14am
Airlie Hartwich connects with an incoming delivery for Tigers in the under 16s game. Picture Jack Davies.

Roadrunners will play Squaws in the Port Lincoln softball under 16s grand final having beaten Shields by 12 in the preliminary final this week.

