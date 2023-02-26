Roadrunners will play Squaws in the Port Lincoln softball under 16s grand final having beaten Shields by 12 in the preliminary final this week.
U16
Roadrunners def Shields 15-3
Roadies started in the batters' box and the team's patience paid off as they went around the bases to score five.
Shields Annabel Ornsby and Kimberlee Fauser got themselves on base, Airlie Hartwich put bat to ball but was thrown out, however, assisted Shields to score a run. Chloe Todd grabbed a safe hit but was left stranded on base.
Another five Roadies came across home plate in the second with a combination of patience, aggressive base running and a safe hit to Lotti Curtis. Shields Jasmine Tiller hit safe to start the dig, however, outs came before she could score.
Third and final bat for Roadies had all batters face the pitchers Shields put forward and five again passed over the plate as Tanayah D'Agostini hit safe.
Final bat for Shields had a safe hit come from Jasmine along with a massive home run crack to Airlie but with too big a score gap Roadies took the win comfortably and will face off with Squaws in next week's grand final.
