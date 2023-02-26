Port Lincoln Times

Squaws defeat Shields by eight to make Port Lincoln b grade softball grand final

Updated February 27 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Squaws player Brooke Green lets it through to Tigers catcher Airlie Hartwich in the B grade game. Picture Jack Davies.

Squaws beat Shields by eight in Port Lincoln B grade softball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.