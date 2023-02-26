Squaws beat Shields by eight in Port Lincoln B grade softball.
B Grade
Squaws def Shields 21-13
Squaws were first to bat but Shields shut them down with three up and out.
Shields turn and a two-bagger hit to Shannon Carr along with a home run to Liza DelaCruz helped them cross three.
Cate Pearce and Gemma Fowler both had safe hits for Squaws and through the help of the following batters they both advanced the diamond to score.
Shields were batting well; everyone faced the pitcher and safe hits which included home runs to Zoey Muller and Shannon bought in six more runs to add to their tally.
One came home for Squaws, Gemma the only safe hit for the bat. Three consecutive outs did not allow Shields to score in the third.
Squaws started to put bat to ball, safe hits allowed them on base and then move around the diamond to score four to close the gap to only two runs. Shields gained another two in the fourth as Shannon hit safe.
Fifth innings was a game changer, as every Squaw faced the pitchers that Shields put in the middle, they found their grove and the bat became their best friend.
A mix of patience, errors in the field and safe hits meant they all went through the line up at least twice which added 14 runs to take the lead.
Time was getting close and Shields had their work cut out for them.
Zoey hit a massive home run out to left and Liza hit safe, errors in the field and smart base running allowed Airle Hartwich to get home but pitcher.
Suzanne Scanlon did her bit, and helped with all three outs which meantua Squaws took the win after a hard fought battle by both teams. Squaws will face Roadrunners in the grandee.
