Coyotes win by 11 against Saints in under 16s baseball

Coyotes won by 11 against Saints in under 16s Port Lincoln baseball.
Charlie Todd went to the mound for Coyotes to face the Saints batters.
Bryce Black got a lead off walk but was unable to score as Todd fired back who struck out the next two batters.
When Jack Hatzmanolis grounded out to Calan Rutherford at first it was side away.
Hatzmanolis went to the mound to face Coyotes dangerous batting line up.
Connor Rutherford grounded out for the first out. Jack Todd hit safely and the scored on a Calan Rutherford double.
Tygh and Robbie Tewano both hit safely, Hudson Howie and C.Todd got walks in the innings.
Hatzmanolis picked up two strike outs but Coyotes had put five runs on the board before side away.
Joel Hore started Saints second inning with a walk and with a few stolen bases and an error from the catcher he was able to score Saints' first run of the night.
However, C.Todd found his grove as he struck out three batters for side away.
Coyotes scored another five runs with their first five batters all hitting with doubles to J.Todd, Calan Rutherford and C.Todd while Connor Rutherford, H.Howie, T.Tewano hit singles.
The young Saints were getting plenty of fielding practise.
Axel Taylor took a nice catch and another strike out for Hatzmanolis which ended the inning with Coyotes leading 10-1.
The third innings seen Saints Hatzmanolis hit their only safe hit for the innings through a ripper to right field but they managed to score four runs through patient batting and good base running to close the gap to five runs before side away.
Coyotes put the game to bed in this inning with another five safe hits and scored the maximum six runs with safe hits again to the Rutherford brothers, the Todd brothers and T.Tewano.
Hatzmanolis did pick up another strike out before time and game was called which gave Coyotes a comfortable 16-5 win.
Best at Bat was Coyotes Calan Rutherford with three from three (two doubles, one single, three RBIs) Best in Field was Coyotes pitcher Charlie Todd with five strike outs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.