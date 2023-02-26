Port Lincoln Times

Saints win by three against Coyotes in Port Lincoln B grade baseball

Updated February 27 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 10:18am
Saints defeated Coyotes by three in Port Lincoln B grade baseball this week. Picture Shutterstock.

Saints defeated Coyotes by three in B grade baseball this week.

