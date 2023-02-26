Saints defeated Coyotes by three in B grade baseball this week.
Callum Binder was given Coyotes pitching duties and got his team off to the perfect start as he struck out Jimmi Neale.
Fluff Dennis flied a ball to left field but Coyotes outfielder Jordan Secker quick learnt there is never an easy catch in baseball as the wind was curling the ball in flight and he was unable to rope in the catch.
Dean Miller was walked and Luke Murray reached on an error and Dennis scored. Nathan King was struck out and took some massive hacks at the ball.
Kobe Vlassco line drived a ball to right field to score two more runs and all of a sudden Saints had a three run lead.
Jay Upston hit a ripper to centre to score Vlassco before Dru Stott struck out Saints scored four.
Fluff Dennis went to the hill for Saints to bring the heat, the heat he did not bring. However, the deception of speed and the ability to move a ball in the flight and he had the Coyotes batters baffled.
Jake Solly flied out and although Clayton Colbert and Callum Binder hit safely, neither could score as Dennis had Secker watching a third strike followed by a ground out to Ray Todd it was side away which ended the inning at 4-0 Saints.
Young Jack Hatzmanolis reached safely on an error to start Saints at bat, Neale was walked and Dennis hit safely.
All three would later score before Coyotes defence tightened to get the outs as Saints added three runs to make it 7-0.
This is where the game took a turn, Coyotes started putting bat to ball and errors creeped into Saints game which allowed Coyotes first two batters to reach safely on errors, Keenan Barnes hit safely.
Jono Chapman scored on Colbert's double, Binder hit safely and later scored when Secker absolutely smoked a ball into the wind over centerfield.
All the fielder could do was watch it sail over his head and go fetch the home run ball. All of a sudden we had 7-6 game.
Todd grounded out again for side away. The game was back to one run and Saints were keen to hang around in the batters box and add some insurance runs.
Saints had three out of the first four batters who got walks they had loaded bases and only one out which was a strike out to young Stott.
Upston scored on a Dennis safe hit and Hatzaminolis scored on a fielders choice before side away and sings clinged to a three run lead.
Fluff Dennis removed himself from the mound and brought in Nathan King.
King's curve ball was absolutely moving to really baffle the Coyotes batters, as he struck out the first two batters, K.Barnes reached on an error but Declan Sines grounded out for the third out to end the game as Saints won 9-6.
With the bat P.Dennis went two from three for Saints while both C.Colbert and C.Binder from Coyotes went two from two.
In the field C.Binder had five strike outs for Coyotes and for Saints P.Dennis had one and N.King had two.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.