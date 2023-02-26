Coyotes def Saints 5-3
This was set for a cracking game, so let's set the scene.
With only two games to play after this, Saints sitting top of the ladder on 14 points (two points clear of Indians) and Coyotes sitting bottom on 11 points (one point behind Shields) how could you not be excited.
The closet season in a long time with every game from here having an impact on everyone's season.
Coyotes went with their big gun in Luke Jantke for pitching duties and he got his team off to a dream start striking out Liam Dennis to start the game.
Mitch Roberts reached on an error, Dylan Blewitt was walked. Jantke fired back to strike out Nathan King and it almost looked like the Doggies were going to get out of the inning unscathed.
However, back to back errors in the field allowed a run to score and when Brenton Harvey hit a bleeder to centrefield two more runs scored and just like that it was 3-0 Saints.
Jantke fired up and struck out Vlassco to end it before more damage was done. Saints turned to Damon Looyestyn for pitching duties facing five coyotes batters.
A walk and and error allowed two base runners and although only C.Binder hit safely, that hit brought in two runs before side away.
The second inning saw five Saints batter to the box, M.Roberts and D.Blewitt both hit safely but neither scored as Jantke was blowing batters away as he picked up another three strike outs.
Coyotes second at bat was very brief as Looyestyn only faced three batters, L.Howie, R.Cummings and J.Todd all grounded out.
It seemed Saints had the edge but only just. The third inning for Saints was the same as the second with five batters to the plate and two of them getting on base.
Although they were unable to score as Jantke was in some serious form. Jantke striked out two batters and when L.Dennis grounded out to L.Howie at first it was side away with runners left on base again.
With the game at 3-2 Saints way and the night getting late Coyotes needed some runs to move the pressure to the Saints.
Coyotes player Rubin Thompson started the inning with a safe hit to centre, Pete Jones reached on an error, Clayton Colbert hit a stand up double to score Thompson and level the score.
Jantke then hit a double of his own to score Jones and Colbert and all of a sudden Coyotes had silenced the Saints benches.
Veteran Brenton Harvey replaced Looyestyn he faced four batters and retired three of them but the damage was done.
With a few minutes left Saints hustled to the dugout for one last crack.
Coyotes needed three more outs for the win and to make these next two weeks very exciting, M.Roberts was walked and was soon at third with some smart base running.
D.Blewitt struck out and N.King was walked.
So it is one out with runners on the corners but B.Dennis must of missed the signal as he smoked the ball down the third base line as Rhys Cummings took a great catch.
Cummings quickly tag up and had M.Roberts stranded for a very quick double play to end the game. Coyotes won 5-3 in a great game of baseball.
Best with the bat was split between Uncle and Nephew on opposing teams, both Saints Brenton Harvey and his Nephew Jake Solly from Coyotes went one from one (one hit and one walk).
Best in the field was Coyotes Luke Jantke with nine strike outs on the mound.
Keep an eye on Lower Eyre Baseball in the following two weeks as the ladder is so close.
Any of the four teams can finish as the minor premiers. There are only three spots available for finals all four teams could potentially miss playing finals.
Baseball is a very unpredictable sport and anything can happen in the next fortnight. Exciting times ahead.
