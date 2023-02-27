Charlton beat Wayback by two runs in round 14 of Port Lincoln Senior Cricket this week.
The match was played at Centenary Oval, and the final scores were 8/126 (38.4) to 10/124 (45).
Luke Yanic made the most runs for Charlton with 65, while Billy Campbell made the most for Wayback with 39.
James Fuss took the most wickets for Charlton with three, while Dylan Vonderwall, Nathan Sincock and Billy Campbell had the most wicket for Wayback with two each.
Charlton will play Tasman next week in the final round for the season at Centenary Oval, while Southern Eyre South will take on Tod River at Wangary Oval. Wayback will have the bye.
Southern Eyre is currently sitting on top of the ladder, with Tasman in second coming into round 15 and the final round of the normal season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.