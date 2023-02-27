Golf: Men's monthly medals played

February 25
103 Men hit off on Saturday for their Monthly Medal, sponsored by Lincoln Glass and Aluminium, with six visitors from Coffin Bay, The Future, The Social, Penfield and Coffin Bay Clubs.
The Medals were won by Shaun Thomas in A Grade with 71 off the stick, Graeme Charlton 79 and Chris McGown 90.
The Handicap sections were won by Matthew Hind with 66 in A Grade from Shaun Thomas 67. Graeme Charlton in B Grade with 63 from Mark Cooper and Chris McGown 68 from Fred Tammist in C Grade. Then came Rex Bichard 67, Steve Thompson 68, Andrew Puglisi and Bill Healey 69, Dylan Bell, Jordon Hind and Paul Oldacre 70 and Peter Daniells "flicking" in with 71 nett.
Ten women played, with Kaye Jaensch on 72 winning on a countback from Val Sharrad.
NTP Winners were John Cheriton (twice), Trent Bradford, Graeme Charlton, Scott Lombe and Rex Martin, and the club had to pay out for 14 par-three birdies, from Graeme Charlton, Shaun Thomas (twice), Jordon Hind, Brett Davies, Cliff Taylor, Peter Meadows, Warren Rosman, Daryl Evans, Adam Davies, Tyson Arthur, John Cheriton, Rex Martin and Bob Ford.
February 24
Friday's Ambrose Team Members enjoyed a free BBQ, and cooler conditions following two days of heat.
February 23
Only seven Ladies hit off in Thursday's very hot conditions, with Helen George winning the 18-hole event with 37 Stableford points and Kaye Jaensch with 18 points for nine holes. Port Lincoln Boat Supplies sponsored the day.
February 22
The heat was a factor in only 52 men who played in their Wednesday Stableford event, with three visitors from Blackwood, Hawks Nest and Penfield Golf Clubs.
The A Grade winner was James Blewit with 40 points from David Wadey 37. Chris Cottrell had the score of the day to win B Grade with 41 from Mark Butt 37, and Boris Kovacic on 37 counted out Samuel Beare.
Rundowns went to Wayne Smith 37, Dan Townsend 36 and Greg Cotton, Graeme Parker and Brenton George, all on 34 points.
February 21
Tuesday's Twilight event saw eight players competing, with Fred Tammist winning with 23 points from Deb Sykes on 19.
February 19
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition, with 26 players, was won by Cindy Carr with 42 from Fred Tammist 40; then came Paul Oldacre 39 and Dan Brown 36.
Haydn Myers and Robert Proude had par-three birdies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.