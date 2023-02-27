A new wastewater main connecting to the existing local sewer network is being laid underneath Lincoln Highway.
The work began this week under the highway between Shaen Street and Normandy Place.
The wastewater upgrade is part of SA Water's $2.6 million investment to work to ensure "ongoing reliable" sewerage services for the Eyre Peninsula city.
This work will be carried out across the next four months, and SA Water's General Manager of Sustainable Infrastructure Amanda Lewry said upgrading the large pipe is one of many targeted projects as part of the utility's four-year, $1.6 billion capital works program.
"Reliable sewerage services are essential to protecting public health across the state, and investing to enhance our network, like this upgrade in Port Lincoln, underpins our ability to keep communities safe," Ms Lewry said.
"Upgrading wastewater mains nearing the end of their operational life with new pipes made of modern PVC material, which is stronger and more resistant to movement, minimises the potential for interruptions to services and the local community."
Ms Lewry said SA Water would be replacing an important section of pipe that collects sewage at its wastewater pump station just outside the city's centre from local residents and businesses, before it is transported to its wastewater treatment plant.
"As part of the project, we are also installing surge vessels at the pump station to manage any sudden changes in the flow of wastewater by absorbing energy producedand keeping network pressure stable," Ms Lewry said.
"This new work builds on a combined $23 million upgrade of the local wastewater network and treatment plant completed at the end of 2020, which increased the network's capacity to support future growth and improved the plant's environmental footprint."
It has been stated construction will typically take place Monday to Friday between 7am and 5pm, and there will be staged single lane closures on Lincoln Highway to minimise the interruption to commuters.
Ms Lewry said a five-person crew will be working along Lincoln Highway until around mid-March.
"They will be adopting an open cut trenching methodology to dig down and lay the pipes, with clearly marked detours and traffic management to ensure the safety of the community and our people," Ms Lewry said.
"At this stage, we expect to progressively work along Lincoln Highway over a four-week period, from when our crew will be off the main road and at surrounding sites, such as the pump station, to complete the network upgrade."
