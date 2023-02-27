Port Lincoln Times

SA Water installing wastewater upgrade under Lincoln Highway

Updated February 27 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new wastewater main connecting to the existing local sewer network is being laid underneath Lincoln Highway. Picture supplied.

A new wastewater main connecting to the existing local sewer network is being laid underneath Lincoln Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.