District Council of Streaky Bay endorsed Lions Park redevelopment plans for construction, which had been revised following community consultation, and changes included a retention of as many of the existing trees as possible.
Council made the decision at the February monthly meeting, and revisions to the plans were based on the feedback provided by the community during consultation.
The proposed design element changes which resulted from community feedback included:
Council has stated the revised plans would still meet the original objectives of the redevelopment and space activation.
Original design concepts that were retained included:
Council's Chief executive Damian Carter said the revised Lions Park redevelopment plans were a "good example" of using public consultation processes to ensure council projects meet the desires and wants of the community."
"To this end, I congratulate the redevelopment's project manager Penny Williams on the community engagement process she had undertaken in the development of the plans," Mr Carter said.
Construction for the redevelopment of the park will commence soon with the project completion date anticipated to be completed by the end of August.
The endorsed plans can be view here: https://www.streakybay.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0038/1296668/230214_Lions-Park Redvelopment_22LIO.pdf
