Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Streaky Bay endorse revised Lions Park redevelopment plans following consultation

February 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
District Council of Streaky Bay endorsed Lions Park redevelopment plans for construction at its latest monthly meeting - the plans had been revised following community consultation. Picture supplied.

District Council of Streaky Bay endorsed Lions Park redevelopment plans for construction, which had been revised following community consultation, and changes included a retention of as many of the existing trees as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.