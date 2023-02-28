A icon pedalled back into Port Lincoln at the weekend as the freshly re-painted Fish on a Bike was unveiled once more atop the city's newly renovated cultural space.
The ArtEyrea building, at the corner of Mortlock Terrace and Blackman Place, was revealed to the public at a ceremony on Saturday, February 25, following a $750,000 refurbishment by council.
"This space encourages a healthy, intelligent and connected community," Sandy Harder of Eyre Arts Action said at the opening.
The event drew members of the local art community and interested locals for two days of workshops, open studios and market stalls.
"This place was, and still is, a hive of activity," Vicki Bosisto of Eyre Arts Action said at the event.
"People have come here from far and wide and I think you can just see the potential."
Ms Bosistio reflected on the space's history in nurturing local talent.
"Today on the walls you'll see lots of beautiful works of art from just a few of the artists that have been involved with ArtEyrea over the years."
"Sadly many of the artists represented are no longer with us, but this place is their legacy."
The ArtEyrea space had been volunteer-run for many years but was now administered by council.
Sandy Harder of Eyre Arts Action said local artists had big plans for the space, including workshops, renovating kiln and pottery spaces, and bringing in new artists to expand Lincoln's cultural horizons.
"We're super excited now to have this amazing space. This beautiful building that we can be proud of," she said.
"Next on the agenda is to bring in an artist in residency program... a great way to bring outside artists to Port Lincoln to practice their mediums, to teach us their mediums, and to upskill our locals artists."
Ms Harder said if a pottery program was to begin, partnerships with local school art programs were a possibility.
The long and adventurous life of the Fish on a Bike was also noted as a point of pride for the community.
"As for our fish on the bike, well. That fish has been a beehive, it's had a bird nesting up its backside, it's been stolen, it went on a tour of the Barossa Valley, then somebody rediscovered it and repaired it," Ms Bosisto said.
"Since then it's been repainted a few times. Like the rest of us it just keeps pedalling on."
Marking the facility's return as a community space, Ada Sherry said local group Just Love to Dance is returning to bust a move in the ArtEyrea hall for the first time in 50 years.
"We've booked the hall and we're going to dance every Saturday night. We promote dance and we demonstrate dance for the older people," she said.
Mayor Diana Mislov said renovations to the ArtEyrea facility had addressed safety and accessibility standards, with key works such as roof replacement, electrical upgrade, and new finishes to ensure the building will be available to the community for many years to come.
"This is one of Port Lincoln's most celebrated cultural assets and we are proud to unveil the renovations after much anticipation," Mayor Mislov said.
"Not only will several user groups who paint, quilt, practise music and craft in the space benefit from the refurbishment, it is also anticipated ArtEyrea will be a central hub for other local arts and cultural activities as well as a premier location for external residencies, workshops and events," she said.
"With its fabulous light-filled main hall, smaller break out rooms and accessible amenities, the building offers a flexible, useable space for the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.