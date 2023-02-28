Port Lincoln Times

Fish on a Bike is back after Port Lincoln arts centre refurbishment

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A icon pedalled back into Port Lincoln at the weekend as the freshly re-painted Fish on a Bike was unveiled once more atop the city's newly renovated cultural space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.