'Secret Mens Business' sailing team break five year drought in Teakle Classic Yacht race

Updated February 28 2023 - 11:47am, first published 8:05am
Skipper of Geoff Boettcher's 52-foot Secret Mens Business has broken a five-year drought to regain the overall IRC win in the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race. Picture supplied.

Geoff Boettcher's 52-foot Secret Mens Business has broken a five-year drought to regain the overall IRC win in the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race.

