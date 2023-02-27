Geoff Boettcher's 52-foot Secret Mens Business has broken a five-year drought to regain the overall IRC win in the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race.
He and his crew emerged victorious in a competitive five-boat Division 1 fleet, made up of four other 52s including Zen, Another Hooligan, Smuggler and Quest.
Skipper of Secret Mens Business Geoff Boettcher, skipper of Secret Mens Business said it was a close race as all the five TPs at Marion (Reef) were so close to each other.
"It was dog-eat-dog, everyone had a turn at hitting the front for a moment and it was a bit of a tough one along Yorkes (Yorke Peninsula)," Mr Boettcher said.
"Once we cut around the corner at (Cape) Spencer everything was a dream, it was nice, easy, good running, probably the easiest one I've done for many years, thank goodness."
Gordon Ketelbey's Zen finished in second overall, while Nick George's Another Hooligan rounded out the podium in third.
The race will also count as the first Division 1 race of the Australian Yachting Championship, which is hosted this year as part of the Lincoln Week Regatta.
Bob Dunn's Grainger 42 Trimaran, Venom, was awarded the line honours trophy for the first boat over the line, while also claiming the OMR win ahead of Charles Meredith's Peccadillo.
On AMS, it was Derek Morrison's Sintara that took out Division 1 after an excellent race, ahead of Seb Bohm's Smuggler in second and Julian Newton's Game On in third.
Division 2 AMS saw Brett Averay's Bacardi claim the win, ahead of Barb Parker and Jim Gordon's Papillon in second and Matt Fahey's Faster Forward in third.
The Overall combined AMS results saw Sintara take the win ahead of Bacardi in second and Smuggler in third.
On PHS it was Sintara which took the win in Division 1, ahead of Scott Mutton's Three Cool Cats in second and Alan Woodward's Reverie in third.
Division 2 PHS saw Faster Forward take the win ahead of Bacardi in second and Stuart Johnson's Audacious in third.
Overall PHS was won by Sintara with Faster Forward in second and Three Cool Cats in third.
The ORC division was also on offer in this year's race and was won by Zen with Smuggler in second and Reverie in third.
Full results can be found via the Lincoln Week website at https://lincolnweek.com.au/yacht-race-info/racing-results/
