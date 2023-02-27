Port Lincoln Softball provided an insight into each of the players and coaches playing in grand finals this weekend.
Tom Hull: Coach - Extremely passionate and experienced coach who is highly respected by his players. Reads the play well and knows how to bring out the best in his team.
Jac Hage: Assistant Coach - Very passionate about softball and loves to inspire her players.
Deb Hull: Scorer - Loves her job. Motivates the players and keeps the coach on his toes.
Alana Jantke: Pitcher - Confident, quality pitcher with excellent ball control. Works tirelessly in defence and always gives her team 100 per cent. Dangerous with the bat and quick around the bases.
Ella Blewit: Catcher - Leads the team exceptionally well. Directs the play brilliantly behind the plate and works hard to make sure nothing gets past. Very powerful, reliable batter.
Anna Te Wano: First base - Versatile in the field, can slot in anywhere and do the job. Reliable with the bat and good leg speed around the bases.
Quinny Skinn: Second base - Has had a fantastic season in the field this year, working tirelessly all the time. Consistent and reliable with the bat and is a great asset to her team.
Kia Bascomb: Third base - Great speed with phenomenal glove work and a strong throwing arm. Judges the ball well. Powerful in the batters box.
Ella Simpson: Short Stop - Junior player who has stepped up immensely this season and proven to be a great asset to her team. Works hard and is versatile in the field. Dangerous with the bat and quick around the bases.
Claire Norsworthy: Left Field - Very talented outfielder who works tirelessly for her team to make sure nothing gets past. Extremely powerful batter and just as good an arm.
Jacinta Packer: Centre Field - Reads the play exceptionally well and is very quick to the ball. Gloves everything sent her way. Reliable batter and quick around the bases.
Shyane McDonald: Right field - Brilliant outfielder with an extremely strong throwing arm. Covers a lot of ground and a powerful batter when she gets behind the ball.
Jennie-Lee Te Wano - Squaws legend who has dominated in the B grade this season and been a fantastic support for the A grade. Very solid defence and a strong throwing arm. Highly respected by her teammates.
Jorja Defelice - Junior player who has stepped up to make her debut in the seniors. Solid in defence, confident with the bat and is a great support for her team.
Mahlia Vlassco - Junior player who has welcomed the opportunity to play at a senior level. Defensive in the field and quick on bases. Definitely one to watch in the future.
Mick Regan - Super experienced coach who knows a play before it is about to happen and has been working closely with his younger side this year to develop them into great softball players. Made a life member of Roadrunners this year.
Tim Pobke - Assistant coach to Mick who has brought his own fresh style to the team - very knowledgeable on the game as well and provides plenty of voice.
Jess Jolly - Association best and fairest Jess has had another great year on the pitching mat and in the batters box. Very consistent and knows how to change her game if needed. Plenty of finals experience
Kahsha Judge - Young up and comer who works well with Jess behind the batter. Has come a long way and barley lets a ball past her. Quick around the bases.
Jess Woolford - Runner up for Roadrunners best and fairest - still in juniors, but can pick up a ball well at first and has had a great batting year. Left handed batter that can hit all over the field.
Brooke Matcham - New to the club, Brooke can slot into a few different positions but short and second is where she has mainly been. Can hit a nice ground ball to bring runners around.
Siann Cross - Quick reflexes and super strong throw when picked up off the ground to get the runner out. When she connects the ball can go a long way. Can play third, short and second.
Kiara Newman - Quick outfielder who likes to pick up the ball at right and get the runner out on first. Super quick around the bases.
Tanya Habner - Association B Grade best and fairest and third in Roadies A grade count - can play anywhere she is needed, but has slotted well into short stop. Loves a slide still at her age. When she is not hitting left field foul balls she is finding the gaps to bring runners in.
Milly Morton - Quick outfielder who can bring the ball back in quickly - loves to slog a ball
Tessa Rusden - The sweeper in the outfield who sticks the glove out and the magic happens - quickest runner out there and loves to steal a base when she can.
Tanayah D'Agostini - Young junior who has shown she can play with the big girls when given the opportunity. Has played in the outfield and infield and has a nice hit on her as well.
Tegan Neman - Back in the side after having to miss the first half of the season - can slot in in the outfield if needed or brought on to help bring runners around the diamond
Brooke Neindorf and Bronwyn Warland - The entertainment on the bench - both can bunt like queens if needed.
Dianne McCouaig - Unfortunately out with an injury from the first final, but will be the calm voice needed on the bench during the game.
