Over 100 tennis players to descend on Port Lincoln

Updated February 28 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:38am
A big weekend of tennis coming up. Picture from Shutterstock.

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is gearing up for a big weekend of play. Around 100 players will come from all over Eyre Peninsula for open events and junior events. Junior events will be be one of the steps for Eyre Peninsula foundation cup team selection.

