Over 100 tennis players to descend on Port Lincoln

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is gearing up for a big weekend of play. Around 100 players will come from all over Eyre Peninsula for open events and junior events. Junior events will be be one of the steps for Eyre Peninsula foundation cup team selection.
The 21 events will be run over two days with Stevenson Street courts and Tennyson Terrace courts full of tennis action.
Krafts Foods will be catering for everyone's coffee and food needs at Stevenson Street courts from first thing Sunday morning which the public are welcome to support.
Coffee will be available at Tennyson Terrace on Saturday and Sunday so everyone will be able to get their coffee hit ready for big days of tennis.
We are proud to have some amazing sponsors on board in the City of Port Lincoln, McDonalds, Hanna V Australia prawns, SportsPower Superstore and Bakers Delight. Without their support we wouldn't be able to deliver over $3000 in prize money, vouchers and trophies that will be up for grabs across the weekend.
Junior tennis has been modified this week to accommodate the tournament with four teams playing Thursday night. Federer will be playing Alcott at the town courts and Barty and Djokovic will play at Stevenson Street courts. Congratulations to Bridgette, Sarna, Bryson and Kye for their efforts at Orange and Green Ball last weekend winning the McDonalds award for their efforts.
SportsPower Superstore 9 sets 74 games defeated Port Lincoln Dental 7 sets 69 games
Best players Boyd McCurry and Kerry Collins
Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 10 sets 69 defeated Yumbah Aquaculture 6 sets 63 games
Best Players Jess Stoakes and Tracy Brown
Gil, Penfod, Kelly Accounting 3 sets 30 games defeated Betta Home Living 3 sets 29 games
Best Player Andrew McCouaig
Eyre Trading 5 sets 35 games defeated Terry White Chemmart 1 set 19 games
Best Player Kane Taylor
The Fresh Fish Place 5 sets 38 games defeated EP Seafoods 1 set 27 games
Best Player Ian Hawke
Eyre Eye Centre 6 sets 36 games defeated Shepperd Building 0 set 6 games
Best Player Phil Clem
Thursday night tennis was cancelled in accordance with the hot weather policy, as 41 degree temperatures were expected. Our players wellbeing, especially our junior players, who are most impacted by heat stress, is the most important thing taken into account when cancelling, so a point was awarded to both teams.
Barty 7 sets 53 games defeated Alcott 5 sets 46 games
McDonalds Best Player Chase Vanderwal
Nadal 9 sets 63 games defeated DeMinaur 3 sets 38 games
McDonalds Best Player Nate Glass
