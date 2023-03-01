Cowell's new foreshore development is proving a hit with locals and visitors Advertising Feature

Cowell is already experiencing renewed interest from visitors with the completion of the new foreshore development and marina. Photo supplied.

The District Council of Franklin Harbour will celebrate a major milestone when the Cowell foreshore redevelopment has its grand opening on March 11.

The $10 million foreshore project incorporates a 32 berth marina, an aquatic playground - including two slides and a splash zone - a full sized basketball court, an inflatable 'bouncy' pillow and new shelters and barbeque areas and approximately five acres of additional landscaped area

There have also been upgrades to the boat ramp and parking area and a new road across the foreshore

Council chief executive officer Shane Gill said the project will make a huge difference to Cowell and the wider district in terms of both liveability and its attractiveness as a holiday destination.

Although the project took slightly longer than originally forecast, he said council were pleased that it had been completed remarkably close to the original budget.



"This is an outstanding result considering these works were done largely during the time of COVID where massive cost blow-outs on projects both government and private were, and continue to be, the norm," he said.

"The final result of this project has exceeded my expectations in terms of how great it looks and how much it is already being used," he said.

"Visitor numbers to the town have greatly increased and a lot of the Lincoln Highway traffic that would normally drive past is coming into Cowell for a look at what we've done. A common theme when talking to visitors is how impressed they are with the facilities Cowell now has to offer.

"Although the project is complete for now, it is like a big garden so it will never be finished and we will keep adding to it and improving it in years to come."

Local caravan park owner Judy Chopin said the foreshore development will give families another good reason to visit Cowell and potentially stay longer in the area.