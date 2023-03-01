The District Council of Franklin Harbour will celebrate a major milestone when the Cowell foreshore redevelopment has its grand opening on March 11.
The $10 million foreshore project incorporates a 32 berth marina, an aquatic playground - including two slides and a splash zone - a full sized basketball court, an inflatable 'bouncy' pillow and new shelters and barbeque areas and approximately five acres of additional landscaped area
There have also been upgrades to the boat ramp and parking area and a new road across the foreshore
Council chief executive officer Shane Gill said the project will make a huge difference to Cowell and the wider district in terms of both liveability and its attractiveness as a holiday destination.
Although the project took slightly longer than originally forecast, he said council were pleased that it had been completed remarkably close to the original budget.
"This is an outstanding result considering these works were done largely during the time of COVID where massive cost blow-outs on projects both government and private were, and continue to be, the norm," he said.
"The final result of this project has exceeded my expectations in terms of how great it looks and how much it is already being used," he said.
"Visitor numbers to the town have greatly increased and a lot of the Lincoln Highway traffic that would normally drive past is coming into Cowell for a look at what we've done. A common theme when talking to visitors is how impressed they are with the facilities Cowell now has to offer.
"Although the project is complete for now, it is like a big garden so it will never be finished and we will keep adding to it and improving it in years to come."
Local caravan park owner Judy Chopin said the foreshore development will give families another good reason to visit Cowell and potentially stay longer in the area.
"The water park is one of the best things the council has done recently and it is already making a difference for Cowell. The reaction by local residents has also been great and it has provided an excellent new facility for the area. You can already see the difference in how many people are stopping and enjoying it."
Live entertainment from one of Australia's best known home grown musical talents will feature at the Cowell Foreshore Opening event on March 11.
Shannon Noll, or 'Nollsie' as he has become known, will be headlining the evening concert alongside Andy Seymour and locally grown talent Jo Page.
The day starts at 3pm with more than 60 market stalls in attendance with the official opening taking place at 5pm.
The Federal Member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey, will conduct the official proceedings which will be held on the foreshore area opposite the Franklin Harbour Hotel.
Music will commence at 6pm and a fireworks display will occur around 9pm.
The foreshore opening is being staged by the District Council of Franklin Harbour in conjunction with the Franklin Harbour Community Development Group and the Cowell Lions Club. It is a family focused free community event. There will be a bar available from 5pm and the water park will be open all day.
Shannon Noll rose to fame during the very first season of Australian Idol where he finished as the first runner up of the series in 2003.
Since taking to the stage and commencing his record career he has gone on to achieve consistent acclaim with seven top 10 albums including two multi platinum #1 ARIA albums. His single What About Me was the highest selling single in Australian in 2004.
Hailing from Port Lincoln, Jo Page is an established independent singer/songwriter with a penchant for writing infectious music with poetic imagery and relatable narratives.
Jo's sound has been influenced by multiple genres including soul, blues, country, flamenco, Americana and alternative rock; creating a unique sound which can be heard fused together on her album 'Once Upon a Gallow'. Jo was awarded 'Active Citizen of the Year 2020 in Port Lincoln for her work in the mental health space.