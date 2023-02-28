President of the Port Lincoln Racing Club David Reid said the committee was aiming to cater to a number of different groups from general admission to its high end marquees at this year's Port Lincoln Cup.
The Port Lincoln Cup will be held at the Port Lincoln Racing Club course on Friday March 3 for a 11:00am start. Fashions on the Field will be held again this year throughout the afternoon with prizes to be won in women and men categories.
Channel 10 reporter Jase Kemp will be an announcer on the day during Fashions on the Field.
People can register to participate in Fashions on the Field through the club's website, and tickets to the Port Lincoln Cup are available on Moshtix.
General admission tickets will be available to buy at the gate for $30 each, and concession type ticketing will also be available.
The different marquees will include the Diamond Room by 1802 restaurant, Santis White Party, the Diva Room, trackside spots for members of the club, Thrive on Eyre trackside as well as general admission.
Mr Reid said the committee had aimed to showcase restaurants throughout the Eyre Peninsula through the different marquees. He said the Diamond Room had been labelled as the function centre.
"Andy and Claire and their team at 1802 are coming in to run the Diamond Room for the day," Mr Reid said.
"They are doing a six course dining experience and I can assure you that the menu is outstanding and so that is catering for an upper mid range level of cliental at $215 per person."
Mr Reid said Santis White Party would be the most expensive marquee at $330, and they would be serving eight gourmet bite sized meals.
"It is a full dining experience, there are drink packages, cocktails, DJs and live music - it will be a lot of fun," Mr Reid said.
Mr Reid said the Diva Room would be a corporate area, and the attendees in the members area at trackside would receive an entry level platter style meal.
He said 'Thrive on Eyre' would be set in an outdoor enclosure and it would target a younger crowd. Mr Reid said entry to Thrive on Eyre can also be accessed by purchasing tickets at the gate.
"That is only $40 plus general admission but you then have your own dedicated trackside area and you have got relatively low cost choices in terms of pizza or gourmet boxes," Mr Reid said.
Mr Reid said there would be different pop up bars throughout the venue which would include the Marmion and Bar which would be dedicated to general admission.
"Anywhere In front of the Marmion and Bar, right down to the trackside fence and then grandstands and at the rear of the grandstands, the general public is more than welcome," Mr Reid said.
"We are also holding a Calcutta on Thursday evening March 2 at the Marina Hotel for a 7:30pm start."
Mr Reid said he was encouraging people to book via Moshtix to avoid congestion at the gate.
