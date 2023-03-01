Local anglers have had luck landing flathead in areas around Port Lincoln.
West Coast - No reports from the far west coast this week due to the weather.
Down at Streaky and Scales Bay there is still plenty of tuna offshore arounds the reefs and islands.
Streaky has been fishing well for whiting around Perlubie and Eba Island there has also been plenty of snook tommies and salmon trout as by catch.
Further down towards Venus Bay there has been reports of some good catches of whiting not far from the boat ramp as well as some decent sized squid and snook.
Not much has been heard from the surf beaches along the coast but there should be plenty of salmon around still, locks well Sheringa and Tahlia are normally quiet reliable this time of year.
Coffin Bay - Out from Farm Beach the whiting fishing continues to be good with the usual grounds around Farm Beach, Frenchman's and Seasick Bay having good reports during the week and across the weekend.
There has also been the odd big flathead and gummy shark caught while fishing for whiting in these areas.
Inside the bay the fishing is hit a miss for whiting with lots of small fish around still. Snook and garfish are still in good number around the Ledge, Goat Island and Dutton Bay.
Some good sized gummy sharks have also been caught on dusk and during the night in the channel by anglers targeting them.
Offshore there is still plenty of tuna scattered around and between the offshore islands. The Hummocks and Krause Rocks has been the most consistent.
Nannygai and morwong have been a regular target on the offshore reefs off Sir Isaacs and Farm Beach lately where some good fish have been landed by those who have gotten out their when the weather allows.
Samson and kingfish have also been caught around the offshore island and reefs off Coffin Bay.
Port Lincoln- In the bay garfish have been a poplar target lately as there have been good numbers and decent size ones caught land based.
Murry's Point, Spalding Cove, Louth Jetty and North Shields jetty have all had good reports of good sized garfish on the high tide.
Whiting are still hit and miss in the bay with boaties still managing a feed in the proper and around the national park, squid have been in good numbers around the North Shore, Kangaroo Reef and Billy Lights Point.
Some good-sized flathead have also been caught in the national park by anglers walking and flicking the beaches.
Down the passage not much had been heard around Taylors or McLaren's. Down Thistle and low rocks there is still plenty of tuna around as well as nannygai, morwong and odd samson on the offshore reef nearby.
The Cabbage Patch still has plenty of tuna and the odd samson and rat kingfish.
Tumby Bay- Out the group the whiting fishing has been great as most people were getting good numbers of good-sized fish around Spilsby, Bly and the lagoon.
Garfish are in good number around the lagoon and Morton Bay as well as plenty of snook kicking around on the whiting grounds.
Squid have been slow around the groups as most boaties have only got the odd one here and there.
Inside the bay the Sandhill, Ski Beach and Back Beach have all been producing whiting and squid in the scattered sand holes.
Port Neil- Some good-sized squid have been caught off the jetty in the afternoon and the morning recently as well as some big garfish and the odd whiting.
As for the boat fishers the whiting fishing has been great in the bay and further down the coast as most boaties have bagged out when the weather has been good.
Yellowfin have been caught off most beaches in the area on surface and using bait. Bloodworms and live clickers has been the most productive.
