House of the Week | Across from the beach

Subdivided off from farming land in the last few years, it has come onto the market due to a change in direction of the owners. A transportable accommodation unit, with four bedrooms, each with ensuites and split system air conditioners has been set up on a level pad, ready to be connected to a stand alone power supply. Multiple opportunities exist to add a large, open kitchen/living area on the sea side, to take in the amazing views. Build a large shed to provide catchment for rain water storage and store your boards, vehicles and generator.