House of the Week | Across from the beach

BED 4 | BATH 4 | CAR -
Whoever buys this once in a lifetime block is going to pinch themselves every time they watch the sun set across the ocean. Take an early morning, or sunset walk along the most pristine beach without a footprint in sight, and congratulate yourself on a fantastic purchase.
You could be the first person on a wave at the Greenly surf break each day, as it is a whole five minute drive from your newly acquired piece of paradise.
Subdivided off from farming land in the last few years, it has come onto the market due to a change in direction of the owners. A transportable accommodation unit, with four bedrooms, each with ensuites and split system air conditioners has been set up on a level pad, ready to be connected to a stand alone power supply. Multiple opportunities exist to add a large, open kitchen/living area on the sea side, to take in the amazing views. Build a large shed to provide catchment for rain water storage and store your boards, vehicles and generator.
A 45 minute drive from Port Lincoln and 25 minutes to Coffin Bay, this unique block is remote from neighbours and provides great views in all directions. Mount Greenly to the north, Point Sir Isaac to the west, Farm Beach to the south and Marble Range to the east.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.