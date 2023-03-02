A family in Port Lincoln has won a trip to New Zealand through a competition they entered through Port Lincoln cinema.
Local Luke Turnbull won the trip to New Zealand as he entered the Avatar: The Way of the Water My Cinema promotion at Lincoln Cinema. The trip to New Zealand is valued at $13,000 and it is for two adults and two children (under 16)
President of Independent Cinemas Australia, Scott Seddon said he was "thrilled" to be able to give Mr Turnbull the good news.
Mr Turnball said he and five others in the family of eight went to see AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
"The kids loved the first Avatar and were hanging out to see the sequel and loved it," Mr Turnball said.
Owner of Lincoln Cinema Angela Perin said the team was excited to have one of its local Lincoln Cinema movie-goers win.
"We are thrilled for Luke and his family who travel regularly to attend Lincoln Cinema and enjoy the Big Screen experience," Ms Perin said.
"A huge thanks to The Walt Disney Company and ICA for their continued opportunities to reward our loyal patrons and movie enthusiasts."
The major prize consists of:
Accommodation will include Three nights' luxury accommodation in New Zealand's only five Green Star hotel in Auckland, with daily breakfast, and three nights' accommodation in a private lakeside cabin in Lake Taupo, New Zealand.
Other attractions on the trip will include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.