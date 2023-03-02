Port Lincoln Times

Local Luke Turnbull wins national competition through Lincoln Cinema

March 2 2023
Co-owner of Lincoln Cinema Steven Tokarski (left) and winner of Avatar: The Way of the Water My Cinema promotion Luke Turnbull - Mr Turnbull and his family have won a trip to New Zealand through the competition having entered through Lincoln Cinema. Picture Supplied.

A family in Port Lincoln has won a trip to New Zealand through a competition they entered through Port Lincoln cinema.

