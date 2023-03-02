Port Lincoln council has stated it is at the final stages of the Whait Reserve Upgrade, as the new Nature Playspace, fencing and toilet installation will begin in the coming months.
Mayor Diana Mislov, said there has been great progress at Whait Reserve across the past six months, as there had been new solar light poles, internal concrete pathways and the central memorial area had been taking shape.
City of Port Lincoln Council's Open Spaces Manager and Project Officer engaged with local students at Lincoln Garden's Primary School from August to September last year to develop concept ideas which would be used to shape the plans for the Playspace at Whait Reserve.
Lincoln Garden's Primary School principal Sandra Spencer said many of the students involved in providing ideas live nearby and were "keen" to provide their ideas so they had somewhere after school and on weekends to play safely.
"The students were enthusiastic and provided many feasible ideas, this was a great way to involve the students who will have a strong connection to Whait Reserve through the development of the Nature Playspace," Ms Spencer said.
Jaedyn Rayner, Manager Open Spaces said working with the students on the Project was "valuable" in helping build a playground the local children can enjoy and have a sense of ownership, understanding they helped design and choose each element within the Playspace.
"The new Nature Playspace will feature a boardwalk, with agility style course with elements such as steppers, monkey bars, pommel balance, commando crawl, and a net bridge over the walkway," Mr Rayner said.
Ms Mislov said the Nature Playspace had been designed to engage different motor skills through varied activities such as jumping, climbing, balancing, crawling, hanging and agility.
"In addition to the original concept plan upgrades Council has recently installed a netball ring to the court area as we have observed that the basketball ring that is already there is used multiple times daily," Ms Mislov said.
"We hope the addition of the netball ring will be a great opportunity for more local clubs and young people to engage with using this space."
Mr Rayner said Elton Landscaping will start to develop the new Nature Playspace, Groundwork Landscaping installing new fencing bollards and ASCO the new toilet facility from now until July.
"We ask the community to be mindful that there will be contractors onsite at Whait Reserve during the coming months and to not enter any contractor work zones for your safety," Mr Rayner said.
"Council will also be planting some beautiful established trees as part of this upgrade soon and this will really help to improve the visual amenity at the reserve."
The upgrades are being funded by council and the State Government.
Grant funding of $322,910 has been provided from the Minister for Planning, through the 2021-22 Open Space Grant Program financed through the Planning and Development Fund.
The Planning and Development Fund provides the means for open space and public realm investment across South Australia and allows the Minister for Planning to acquire, manage and develop land for open space including providing grant funding opportunities for local government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.