City of Port Lincoln Council nearing final stages of upgrading Whait Reserve play space

Updated March 2 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 11:40am
City of Port Lincoln Council will install the nature playspace, fencing and toilets in the coming months to complete the final stages of the Whait Reserve Upgrade. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln council has stated it is at the final stages of the Whait Reserve Upgrade, as the new Nature Playspace, fencing and toilet installation will begin in the coming months.

