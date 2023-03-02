The District Council of Streaky Bay invite the community to provide feedback on its initial concepts of the township masterplans for Sceales Bay, Streaky Bay, Poochera, Wirrulla, Perlubie and Haslam.
Council has stated Township Masterplans are developed with the community to provide a "long-term" vision for the townships.
Council has also stated township masterplans display the potential future land use patterns and layout of an area.
The plans will show a "clear, unique" vision and identify key objectives and priorities across a number of themes.
Council has stated this is to ensure its townships continue to develop as "highly desirable" places to live, visit and do business.
Community consultation sessions were held across the District Council of Streaky Bay late last year as council was seeking each community's feedback on what residents would like to see in their communities in the future.
This process was the first stage in the proposed development of the management plans for each township.
This consultation feedback was consolidated by Consultants WAX Design to develop the initial concepts of the township masterplans.
These concept plans will be presented at the second round of community consultation sessions for further feedback. The details of the sessions are as follows:
The sessions go for one-hour each, and they will start with a twenty-minute presentation followed by question time.
Interested persons are encouraged to be present at the commencement times.
Council CEO Damian Carter said it was important for organisations like councils to use strategic planning to define its future actions.
"Therefore, these plans when completed will define Council's planning and infrastructure activities for the next 10 years," Mr Carter said.
"So, I cannot overstate the importance for the community to attend these sessions to have their say on what they would like to see their communities look and feel like in the future."
