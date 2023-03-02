Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Streaky Bay run sessions to display Township Masterplans to community

Updated March 2 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The District Council of Streaky Bay invite the community to provide feedback on its initial concepts of the township masterplans for Sceales Bay, Streaky Bay, Poochera, Wirrulla, Perlubie and Haslam. Picture Supplied.

The District Council of Streaky Bay invite the community to provide feedback on its initial concepts of the township masterplans for Sceales Bay, Streaky Bay, Poochera, Wirrulla, Perlubie and Haslam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.