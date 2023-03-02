Families will have the opportunity to take part in an interactive light experience as part of a new addition to the annual SALT Festival in April.
The new addition to the SALT Festival is called Sea of Light, and children and families will be able to immerse themselves in a glowing sea floor at the Cummins Hall and 'draw in light' using UV torches.
Sea of Light first appeared at Art Gallery of South Australia and the SALT Festival committee has been able to bring the event to Cummins with support of the Bendigo Community Bank Cummins.
SALT Festival coordinator Nic Conway said the committee were excited to be able to bring the event to the local area in time for school holidays.
"We think this event will engage kids and expand their imagination," Mr Conway said.
This event is created by Patch Theatre who create work for children aged 4-8 years old and their families.
Sea Of Light will be open everyday of the festival, although festival organisers encourage people to book in advance.
"We expect that the sessions will book out pretty quickly, we want as many people to experience this for themselves so it's best to book ahead to make sure you don't get caught out," Mr Conway said.
Sea of Light will be held every day during SALT Festival at the Cummins Hall, tickets can be booked through the SALT Festival website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.