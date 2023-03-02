Port Lincoln Times

'Sea of Light' a new addition to SALT Festival in Cummins Hall

Updated March 2 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new addition to the SALT Festival called Sea of Light will involve a immersive and interactive light experience for children and families. Picture supplied.

Families will have the opportunity to take part in an interactive light experience as part of a new addition to the annual SALT Festival in April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.