Regional pubs battle rising insurance costs

First it was lettuce and chips, now schnitzel and steaks could be next as regional pubs continue to be roiled by domestic and international forces.
The state's peak hotel body has said the price of steaks and schnitzels at country pubs could go up as landlords struggle with rising insurance costs.
A survey of predominantly regional hotels found many battling rocketing insurance premiums and excesses amid already high cost of wages, energy and goods.
"Once things reach critical mass they have to say 'you know what we have no choice but to charge more for a schnitzel, or to charge more for a steak,'" Australian Hotels Association (AHA) SA Branch deputy CEO Anna Moeller said, whose organisation conducted the survey.
"Pub owners and operators, they're consumers as well. They understand how difficult it is at the moment in terms of cost of living pressures. Pubs try and keep their costs down, to the extent that they can, for as long as they can."
Of the 73 hotels surveyed around the state, most of which were regional, more than half reported they had difficulty obtaining insurance. More than 90 per cent said they had experienced an increase in premiums. More than a third said the increase had been greater than 40 per cent.
The price hikes come as insurers seek to manage increasing risk of posed by inflation, rising property prices, pandemic disruptions and climate related weather events.
"Specific to country hotels, adding to their problems is the age of the hotels, including the heritage listing impact, where there's been lack of maintenance in terms of new electrical wiring and that kind of thing. That plays into the risk profile," Ms Moeller said.
"Wooden floorboards, or where there's pubs with lots of wood in them, makes things a lot worse. Certainly in Queensland where there are so many hotels where there's a lot of wood in their construction. If a hotel burns down in Queensland, we feel the repercussions of it here, because insurance is a global market."
"The other significant factor for country areas is proximity to a manned fire station. So where the CFS station isn't manned, that adds to the risk profile as well."
A combination of growing premiums and rising excesses is creating some unpalatable choices for pubs needing to claim, Ms Moeller said.
"If your excess is $10,000, and you're also paying a premium that's lets say 50% higher than what it was before, if you have a claim for $8,000 worth of goods, because the power went out, you're not going to claim it because your excess is $10,000," she said.
"So there's this double hit happening, you're paying even more for your premium, but then you can't claim, even though you've got quite a significant loss, because of the excess."
