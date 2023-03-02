Workers from outside the state are desperately needed for jobs in country South Australia.
So says Flinders MP and Opposition regional planning spokesman Sam Telfer, of the Eyre Peninsula.
Mr Telfer was touring the Upper Spencer Gulf with Opposition leader David Speirs and primary industries spokeswoman Nicola Centofanti.
He said policies were needed to ensure that SA would "survive and thrive".
"We need facilities, infrastructure and services. There is no doubt we need to be bringing in people from interstate and overseas to regional SA," he said.
"The post-COVID-19 world has highlighted that there are many economic opportunities in the country.
"If we miss opportunities in the next couple of years, we will be doing a disservice to our regional communities.
"I have seen housing and skills shortages and lack of child-care, particularly in smaller towns such as those on the peninsula.
"Child-care is federally funded, but there are opportunities for the state government through the education department and their facilities. Buildings are available.
"Education authorities and local government highlighted that they are willing to participate in this, but not to be key drivers of it.
"There is greater opportunity for commercial investment.
"The government needs to build facilities or capacity and have not-for-profit organisations or councils or another operating structure for child-care."
He said peninsula towns such as Tumby Bay, Cummins and Wudinna needed child-care services and this model would be suitable for them.
Ms Centofanti warmed to the topic of the proposed desalination plant on the peninsula.
She said the original suggestion had been for it to be built at Billy Lights Point, but a site selection committee had later been set up headed by former Flinders MP Peter Treloar.
"It involved community leaders, industry and local government," she said.
"The committee recommended Sleaford West as the site two or three months ago.
"It has been sitting with the minister and SA Water since then. We suspect the announcement is coming soon.
"We are looking for the government to be listening to the voices in the community."
She said three-quarters of the region's water came from the Uley South Basin which was expected be "severely diminished" by 2025.
"If a desalination plant is built, it will help to reduce the draw on River Murray water through the Morgan-Whyalla pipeline," she said.
"It has to be a priority for government and this state."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
