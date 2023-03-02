Port Lincoln Times

Opposition spokesman Sam Telfer highlights need to bring in interstate and overseas workers

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Workers from outside the state are desperately needed for jobs in country South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.