Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council expect foreshore playspace to be complete by end of March

Updated March 3 2023 - 11:03am, first published March 2 2023 - 7:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov in the waterplay area at the new Foreshore Playspace - council is expected to complete the new playspace by the end of March following "unavoidable" delays. Picture supplied

The City of Port Lincoln has stated following "unavoidable" delays, the Foreshore Playspace is now expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.