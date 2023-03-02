The City of Port Lincoln has stated following "unavoidable" delays, the Foreshore Playspace is now expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.
The final components of the project are being manufactured locally by Lincoln Steel which are nearing completion.
These will be craned into place on site in the coming weeks, which will permit the final works to be completed on site, prior to opening.
Trent Adams of Lincoln Steel said it was not your "usual piece" of structural steel, as there was a lot of "unseen work" in every curved corner and non-square angle.
"With that said it is good to give the team something a bit out there from time to time, it keeps things interesting and the skills sharp," Mr Adams said.
Head contractor of Elton Landscapes said the structure would receive a high durability paint treatment which would include fibreglass bound undercoats to work to ensure the structure stands up to the frontline coastal environment and remains safe and rust free for children to enjoy for many years to come.
Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said council had received a petition which called for the existing playground to be kept in addition to the new playspace.
She said council decided to proceed with the Foreshore Plans as already approved and which have gone through extensive consultation periods.
"These plans include the new playspace and replacing the existing playground with an activity zone," Ms Mislov said.
"Equipment from the old playground will be refurbished and relocated to Nelson Square as part of that upgrade project."
Ms Mislov said work in recent weeks had included the installation of local First Nations artwork provided by local art co-operative Yailgoo Arts and Eyre Arts Action.
She said a key feature of the artwork was the English and Barngarla Welcome to Country.
Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said the new space had been designed to bring people together and celebrate Barngarla storytelling and culture.
He said the new playspace would have physical barriers between the play areas and Tasman Terrace, which would include garden beds, fencing and gates.
"We are confident that families will feel safe in the new playspace," Mr Morgan said.
More details around an opening and activities to celebrate the new Foreshore Playspace will be provided closer to the date.
This project has been made possible by the generous matched funding of $3.64 million received through the SA Government's Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Programme.
