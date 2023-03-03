Port Lincoln Times

Local real estate agents welcomes rent bidding ban

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 3 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
Steve Kemp welcomes the rent bidding ban. Picture supplied.

A local real estate agent has voiced support for a state government plan to ban rent bidding amidst soaring rental prices across SA, but says even with the law change competition for homes in Port Lincoln was unlikely to cool any time soon.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

