A local real estate agent has voiced support for a state government plan to ban rent bidding amidst soaring rental prices across SA, but says even with the law change competition for homes in Port Lincoln was unlikely to cool any time soon.
"I don't see a lot of relief in the short term, because there's a shortage of properties for sale. So that's keeping house prices up and that's keeping younger buyers and first home buyers out of the marketplace, so they are confined to the rental market, which is also creating a further demand there," Steve Kemp of Kemp Realty said.
"I've been doing this for 40 years and I haven't ever seen such a hot market, not only for rental but for houses to sell."
Rent bidding is a practice where tenants are encouraged to offer above the advertised price to secure the property.
While the move to ban rent bidding may help ease a spiralling market in Adelaide, where the medium rent is now $450 a week, the practice not overly prevalent in Port Lincoln, Mr Kemp said. The vacancy rate in Adelaide is among the lowest in the nation at 0.6 per cent, and Lincoln was facing similar problems.
"We've seen a big increase in residential rental [tenants] which has put pressure on the rental market. Its driven by the fact that there's just such a low vacancy rate in Port Lincoln. This morning we've only got four or five vacant properties in our portfolio," Mr Kemp said.
"Rents in some parts of the market have gone up $100 a week in 12 months, and that's because of demand."
Mr Kemp agreed that to the extent red bidding existed in Port Lincoln, it was likely to have been increasing rent prices more quickly than normal market pace.
"It isn't a healthy way of doing things and I can understand people getting frustrated, because if there is rent bidding going on, it's happening behind the scenes and it's not transparent, so none of us want to be part of it," he said.
"I hope that people advertise the property at the price they want and stand by that. That's the answer to the problem."
Under the changes to ban rent bidding, landlords would no longer be able to advertise properties with a rent range, put properties up for rent auction, or solicit offers over the advertised rental price.
Additionally, where a third party is facilitating tenancy applications, any rating or assessment of a prospective tenant must not be based on an offer of higher rent.
The reform brings South Australia in line with other Australian jurisdictions, which have introduced restrictions on rent bidding.
Advocacy groups said rocketing rental prices was already straining family budgets across the state.
"In the current environment of increased rents and a lack of availability of rental housing it is no surprise that people who are in need of a home are taking desperate measures to put themselves ahead of the hundreds of applicants we are seeing apply for every property, potentially placing unrealistic financial pressures on the family budget," Shelter SA Executive Director Alice Clark said.
Mr Kemp said the top of the local rental market was probably coming, with families already stretched to the limit by multiple rising cost of living pressures.
"There comes a point where people won't be able to pay this sort of rent. So far the market has been able to absorb these high rent rises, but people only have to have something happen in their life, unemployment, health problem, whatever, and they suddenly have problems."
"Like any sort of price rise, there comes a tipping point where people can't afford it, and it just may be that we're approaching that now, and we're all going to have to accept that we're at the top of the market to what people can afford to pay."
"Because eventually that is what will create huge housing issues for the government, if people can't afford the rent and they've got nowhere to live, and that is what we've all got to try to avoid."
