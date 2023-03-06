Australian agriculture network Viterra and Australian rail freight operator Aurizon have been pushing to reinstate rail freight on the Eyre Peninsula, having submitted a formal application for Federal Government funding to upgrade and reopen the rail network.
Both companies have stated it would benefit local growers, communities and exporters, and applied for the funding which would work to upgrade the rail network and in turn reopen it between Port Lincoln and Cummins and Cummins to Wudinna and Kimba.
It has been proposed that the currently closed narrow gauge line from Port Lincoln to Cummins and from Cummins to Kimba and Wudinna be upgraded to a level where rail can operate at increased axle weights.
Another part of the proposal has been around improving travel speeds and more reliably in the warmer summer period.
Viterra Australia Chief Operations Officer, James Murray said partnering with Aurizon and the State and Federal Governments to fund an upgraded rail system on the Eyre Peninsula would create "significant" long-term economic, social and environmental benefits for local growers and communities, export customers, government and "flow on" effects for the state.
"For Eyre Peninsula growers, it means they will have more opportunities to achieve higher prices for their grain, with increased supply chain capacity and shipments in the first half of the year when global demand for Australian grain is higher and pricing is at a premium," Mr Murray said.
Mr Murray said the project would provide reductions in freight costs, which Viterra passes back to grower customers.
"There are many positive opportunities for the Eyre Peninsula community from this project, including the reduction of approximately 25,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year, the removal of approximately 42,000 truck movements between upcountry sites and Port Lincoln each year, and the creation of local jobs throughout the construction process and once rail is operational," Mr Murray said.
Infrastructure upgrades would be taking place at Viterra's sites to support the reintroduction of rail in the region if the project received government funding.
This would include fast rail outloading infrastructure at Viterra's Lock, Wudinna, Cummins, Kimba and Rudall sites to work to maximise the efficiency of using rail and inloading infrastructure at its Port Lincoln terminal to aim to reduce turnaround times for rail and increase volume capabilities.
Aurizon and Viterra are looking to make long-term commitments to the Eyre Peninsula rail network if it is reinstated.
Aurizon will maintain the line once upgraded and invest in the rollingstock fleet to meet Viterra's commitment of moving at least 1.3 million tonnes of grain on the rail network each year.
Aurizon's Adelaide-based General Manager Bulk Central, Matt Jones said Aurizon is eager to invest in and grow its rail business following on from its acquisition of One Rail in mid-2022.
"Aurizon is the nation's largest hauler of grain, supporting growers in South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales and Queensland," Mr Jones said.
"We see a great opportunity to work with Viterra and provide efficient and reliable supply chain operations for grain producers and to get grain back on rail on the Eyre Peninsula, one of Australia's most valuable and productive grain-growing regions."
Mr Jones said using rail would reduce the need for thousands of truck journeys on regional roads and achieve a "significant reduction" in greenhouse gas emissions.
