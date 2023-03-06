Port Lincoln Times

Viterra and Aurizon push to reinstate rail freight on the Eyre Peninsula

Updated March 6 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Viterra Australia Chief Operations Officer, James Murray - Viterra has partnered with Aurizon and applied for funding to upgrade and reinstate the rail network in the Eyre Peninsula to use to transport freight moving forward. Picture supplied.

Australian agriculture network Viterra and Australian rail freight operator Aurizon have been pushing to reinstate rail freight on the Eyre Peninsula, having submitted a formal application for Federal Government funding to upgrade and reopen the rail network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.