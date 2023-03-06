Port Lincoln Times

Caught out: Port Lincoln Council ditches cat trapping, leaves job to volunteer group

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
To the rescue, left to right, MADcat volunteers Lee Sundelius, Caryn Sundelius, Rosemary Hunt, and locals who had just adopted a kitten, Kylie and Bree Shepperd. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Council has stopped hiring cat traps to locals so it doesn't have to pay the RSPCA to re-home the captured moggies.

