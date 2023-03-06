Council has stopped hiring cat traps to locals so it doesn't have to pay the RSPCA to re-home the captured moggies.
This has left a local animal group and the RSPCA to foot the bill for a chronic feral cat problem in parts of the city.
Port Lincoln City Council was unable to provide the exact fee it pays the RSPCA to organise an adoption for an unclaimed cat that has entered the pound, but said costs are rising and it pays $600 to re-home a dog.
The cost-cutting measure is contributing to growing pressure on local not-for-profit group Making a Difference Cat Rescue and Adoption (MADcat) to trap and re-home kittens and cats around the city. The RSPCA pound is often full and unable to take more cats, leaving MADcat to step in.
MADcat volunteers say a subsidised desexing program is the best solution to a problem that can leave the group taking care of as many as 25 kittens and five adult cats at a time.
"People are not desexing their animals. We are a 'bandaid'. If we could have cheap desexing we could cut everything back by 80 per cent," MADcat volunteer Rosemary Hunt said.
"There's certain people that won't even pay to get their animals desexed. They just let them keep having kittens."
It could cost as much as $300 to have a cat desexed at the veterinarian and people from all walks of life chose not to pay, Ms Hunt said.
This amount may still be less than what Lincoln council was paying the RSPCA for re-homing services, with Whyalla council records showing the steel city pays its local RSPCA about $400 to re-home a cat.
Whyalla council was also struggling to control cat numbers and manage RSPCA re-homing fees. It was considering offering subsidised cat desexing to help drive cat numbers down.
Port Lincoln may soon do the same, council chief executive officer Matthew Morgan said.
"The city is considering desexing programs for cats and is exploring grant funding opportunities available," he said.
"Council officers have also met and with local veterinarian services and had discussions on timeframes, resourcing and possible implementation."
Port Lincoln's kitten and cat problem is multi-faceted, Ms Hunt said, a result of established feral cat colonies mingling with un-desexed house pets across the city to produce kittens born on driveways and back steps.
A few weeks ago a MADcat volunteer found and hours-old kitten with one of its legs chewed off, possibly by a rodent.
Some residents also move house and abandon their cat, "expecting the neighbour to look after it," Ms Hunt said.
MADcat charges $180 to adopt a kitten. That fee includes a full credit to get the animal desexed at six months.
Council said it did still trap cats in instances of animal hoarding, with neighbours consent. It was unclear when it last trapped cats under these circumstances.
