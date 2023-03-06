Port Lincoln Times

Valerie Staunton likely to return to Port Lincoln council

By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
Port Lincoln councillor Valerie Staunton is expected to return. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln councilor Valerie Staunton was likely to be reinstated to her position after the state government began moving an amendment reversing the dismissal of 45 councillors across the state, after technical issues emerged as a partial cause behind their ousting.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

