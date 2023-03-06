Port Lincoln councilor Valerie Staunton was likely to be reinstated to her position after the state government began moving an amendment reversing the dismissal of 45 councillors across the state, after technical issues emerged as a partial cause behind their ousting.
The 45 councillors, including Ms Staunton, had been forced to vacate office for submitting electoral paperwork late. Problems with the electoral commission's self-serve portal have since emerged as a contributing factor in many of the late submissions.
Ms Staunton said she was "excited" to be returning to council but felt it was unfortunate that a failure of process had led to her being forced to leave in the first place.
"I was very disappointed to have to been kicked off considering I had sent off my paperwork," she said.
"I'm missing the councillors and being a part of the decision making process. I am looking forward to coming back."
Ms Staunton said she was one of many councillors who had encountered difficulty submitting her electoral paperwork through the online portal, and had resorted to posting it after a conversation with electoral commission. Her posted documents didn't arrive back at the electoral commission in time.
"I am tech savvy, bit it's not really user friendly," she said.
Ms Staunton also confirmed she is one of many former members across the state who are now out-of-pocket after launching legal proceedings to appeal her requirement to vacate. A large number of appeals landed at the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) following the bulk dismissal of 45 councillors.
The paperwork snafu also ensnared three South Australian mayors, including Whyalla's Phill Stone and Tumby Bay's Geoff Churchett.
Mr Stone had since come forward and said he thought he had successfully submitted his paperwork through the Electoral Commission South Australia (ECSA) portal, only to find out it had not gone through and he had therefore missed the deadline.
The 45 affected members were notified of the issues in early February and forced to vacate their positions immediately.
The peak state local government body said it had received indications from many of its members they had encountered technical challenges using the new ECSA online portal.
"We do have significant feedback from members, or previous members that were stood down, about the difficulties they have had in navigating the new system," Local Government Association president and Kimba Mayor Dean Johnson said.
Local Government Minister Geoff Brock, responsible for introducing bill amendments that would overturn the dismissals, said the law change was being introduced to relieve ratepayers of the costs of multiple by-elections across the state, likely to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"Some South Australians were facing the prospect of voting for the fifth time in the space of a year, taking into account State, Federal, and Local Government elections and by-elections," the minister said.
A council by-election in South Australia can cost local ratepayers tens of thousands of dollars to run. A council must pay the Electoral Commission of South Australia to run supplementary elections on its behalf.
