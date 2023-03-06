Gallery: Port Lincoln Cup

Locals flocked to the Port Lincoln Cup on Friday, March 3 to enjoy a warm and sunny day at the races.
Whether it was having a punt or getting glammed up for the Fashions on the Field, residents and visitors could not contain their excitement to have the cup back for another year.
Our cameras were there to capture the action, snapping pictures of familiar faces across the day.
Seven-year-old gelding Splash Some Cash from Murray Bridge took out the line honours in the main event. Local hopeful from Midnight Brawler managed fourth.
Women's Fashion on the Field winner was Tracey Miles. Vad Moeung won Men's Fashion on the Field.
Enjoy all the highlights and see if you recognise anyone in the gallery above.
