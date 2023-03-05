Port Lincoln Times

Squaws win 2023 A grade softball grand final against Roadrunners

Updated March 6 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 9:52am
Squaws A grade won by 10 against Roadrunners to win the 2023 Port Lincoln softball shield.

