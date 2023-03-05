Squaws A grade won by 10 against Roadrunners to win the 2023 Port Lincoln softball shield.
A Grade
Squaws def Roadrunners 15-5
Squaws were to start with the bat, errors and safe hit included Ella Blewit's nice two-bagger which assisted to bring in two runs.
Tanya Habner from Roadies also had a lovely two-bagger whilst they scored one. In the second Kia Bascomb had a safe hit, however, the next three were up and out and no runs were scored.
Roadies bat was three consecutive outs. Very little happened with the bat in the third innings, as both teams did not score as tight defense was the name of the game.
Fourth Squaws crossed two as balls headed out to centre which included a two-bagger to Kia. Roadies Jess Jolly hit safely to centre with the bat but was not able to score due to a double play.
Already into the fifth, few runs over the plate for either team due to great field work by both teams. Squaws added three to the tally with safe hits in this dig as did Roadies, both Kiara Newman and Milly Morton snatched up homeruns.
Ella Simpson hit a three-bagger and Claire Norsworthy hit a two-bagger which helped Squaws cross five. Jess hit safe again but outs were made and no runs were added to Roadies tally.
Final innings for the season, and Squaws had some safe outfield hits including another two-bagger to Claire, three runs came across the plate before the needed out were made.
Roadies had some work to do and the first three batters all had safe hits but Squaws were not giving up the shield and made the outs as only one run was scored to take the win. Squaws Ella Blewit took home best on ground.
