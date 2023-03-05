Roadrunners beat Squaws by four to win the 2023 B grade softball grand final.
B Grade
Roadrunners def Squaws 21-17
Roadies got to bat first; they bought in three runs through Tegan Newman and Brooke Neindorf as both had safe hits.
Squaws Tiarna Stoetzer opened the game with a home run smack and Jakoda Skinn's safe hit bought in another run for the bat.
Roadies opened with three consecutive outfield hits which included a two-bagger to Tanya Habner followed by a home run to Bronwyn Warland as another three runs were scored.
Squaws again had two come over the plate through safe hits to Marlee Anderson, Gemma Fowler and Jennie-Lee TeWano.
Third bat for Roadies was short sharp and shiny as there were three quick outs made by the infield.
Squaws came out firing on all cylinders in their bat as they crossed nine to take the lead through a mixture of safe hits and errors, Tiarna cracked another homerun.
Roadies were not having a bar of this and through a mix of patience and good hitting, they tied the game by the end of their bat, Tegan hit a three-bagger and Tanya a two-bagger to cross seven.
Squaws answered with two to take the lead, as Cate Pearce had a lovely three-bagger hit.
Roadies were again in front after scoring three, Jess Noske's turn to hit a three-bagger this time round. Squaws got on base but were left stranded with no runs scored.
In the sixth Roadies hit safe which allowed a further three runs to be added to the tally. Squaws managed to cross one when Marlee hit safe.
Seventh innings was here and through the help of a great homerun to Tanya, Roadies scored a further two.
Squaws were only able to score one before Roadies made the outs and took the win. Best on ground was Roadies Bronwyn Warland.
