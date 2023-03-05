Port Lincoln Times

Squaws under 16s win 2023 Port Lincoln softball grand final against Roadrunners

Updated March 6 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 10:01am
Squaws beat Roadrunners in the under 16s by three in the grand final to take home the Port Lincoln softball shield.

Local News

