Squaws beat Roadrunners in the under 16s by three in the grand final to take home the Port Lincoln softball shield.
U16
Squaws def Roadrunners 13-10
Squaws started in the batters' box, as four runs came in as all players faced the pitcher in their first bat.
The Roadies outfield got a great workout as six safe hits headed their way which included a three-bagger to Ella Simpson and a two-bagger to Mahlia Vlassco.
The infield did a great job through hits coming their way which were converted into outs.
Tanayah D'Agostini started with a safe hit to centre for Roadies and despite some aggressive base running she was left on the diamond with a double play making quick outs.
Bella Francis open the second with a massive homerun which was followed by a second three-bagger to Ella, Jorja Defelice also hit safe which helped bring in another three over the plate.
Roadies patience paid off well as all batters faced the pitcher and bought in five runs for the dig.
Squaws came back with five of their own in the third as Mahlia hammered out a grand slam which was followed by a two-bagger to Matilda Packer who brought in the last run for this bat.
Despite Roadies Charlotte Atkins hitting safe into the outfield they were unable to add any to the tally.
Fourth innings Squaws crossed one more run before Roadies shut them down to get into bat.
Georgie O'Leary hit safe followed by Tanayah, patience got the next two batters on base and then Lily O'Leary came out with a whopping grand slam hit to bring in five runs for Roadies bat.
Final bat for Squaws was short lived with three quick outs; Jorja hit a nice two-bagger to right but was put out at third through a great solo double play by Jessica Woolford at short.
Roadies last at bat was cut short with time running out and Squaws taking the win. Squaws Mahlia Vlassco won best on ground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.