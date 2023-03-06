Port Lincoln Times

Charlton take five run win against Tasman in final round of senior cricket season

Updated March 6 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 11:39am
Charlton beat Tasman by five runs in the last round of A grade senior cricket before finals, while Southern Eyre had the win against Tod River by three runs.

