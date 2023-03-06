Charlton beat Tasman by five runs in the last round of A grade senior cricket before finals, while Southern Eyre had the win against Tod River by three runs.
Charlton played Tasman at Centenary Oval, and the final scores were 10/97 (35) to 0/103 (25.3).
Connor Madden made the most runs for Charlton with 58 runs, while James Stockham made the most for Tasman with 22 runs.
Ryan Cottrell, Connor Madden and Nick Wright took the most wickets for Charlton with two each.
Southern Eyre played Tod River at Wangary Oval where the final scores were 0/62 (7.3) to 9/59 (30.4).
Cooper Llewelyn made the most runs for Southern Eyre with 50 runs, while Zac Mullins made the most for Tod River with 22.
Sam Lewis took the most wickets for Southern Eyre with three to his name.
Wayback had the bye.
